It was a question for which I didn’t have a good answer. We were coming back from Greenville after an East Carolina football game several years ago. (ECU football was enjoyable back then.) It was a crisp fall day traveling the usual route from Greenville through Kinston, Mt. Olive, and back to Clinton. Looking at the passing scenery, we noticed that there seemed to be a church around every curve as we traveled along. Then Terri asked me the question that I didn’t have a good answer for at that time, and am not sure I have now.

“If there are so many churches, why aren’t people better?” she asked. I don’t exactly remember my answer. I think I stumbled through some answer about all the evil in the world and quickly changed the subject. (Back then, I didn’t want to appear like I didn’t have all the answers. Terri knows better now.) But I didn’t forget her question.

Why aren’t people better? I woke up this past Thursday morning wondering that same question. Along with the continuing horror of events in Israel and Gaza, late Wednesday night there was the news of the mass shooting up in Maine, with 18 people killed by a gunman. But it was the shocking local events right here in Sampson County that really hit home, because it is home.

The events were all over the local TV news that morning. There were the shootings on Garland Highway with five dead, the police involved shooting death on Dogwood Circle, and the stabbing death on Leaf Lane. Finally, there was the shooting in the northern part of the county. Seven violent deaths in around 12 hours. So it’s not another continent away, like Israel; in another state, like Maine; or in a big city, like Chicago. It’s right here.

Back to Terri’s question, “Why aren’t people better?” I suppose there are many reasons. Illegal drugs, the availability of guns, mental health problems, and the breakdown of the family are all given as reasons for crime. And, in some respect, all are legitimate reasons.

Let’s face it, these problems have been around for a long time. I know the 24 hour media does magnify these events when they happen. But there does seem to be a change taking place, and I believe there is another factor that is making these problems worse. It’s the disregard for God, and a society that is becoming more and more secular.

Throughout the centuries, religion has reinforced positive behavior by citizens. It provided guardrails of what is the appropriate behavior by showing what was right and wrong. But during the last fifty years, religion, primarily Christianity, in the U.S., has become less and less important. The percentage of Americans claiming to be Christian is dropping at an alarming rate. The percentage is predicted by Pew Research to be less than 50% by 2070.

So those guardrails of behavior that religion provides are becoming less and less. And, like I told Terri, there is evil in this world. So, what do we do? Probably the best thing we can do is support the one organization that is doing its best to keep guardrails up and protect us citizens. That’s law enforcement.

How? Of course, one way is to properly fund law enforcement agencies so that they can do their job. It’s hard to imagine the cost in manpower, equipment, etc. in handling all the law enforcement work that took place in those locations here in Sampson County on Thursday.

We also need to do our part. As I quoted in my column last week from Sir Robert Peel: “The police are the public, and the public are the police.” We can do our part in various ways to prevent crime, and also be watchful eyes and ears to help them in their job.

Thursday was not a good day in Sampson County. Pray for all those affected, and pray for better days.

Mac McPhail, raised in Sampson County, lives in Clinton. McPhail’s book, “Wandering Thoughts from a Wondering Mind,” a collection of his favorite columns, is available for purchase at the Sampson Independent office, online on Amazon, or by contacting McPhail at [email protected].