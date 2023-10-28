It was a sad day in Sampson County Thursday as news broke that not one but seven people had died in violent and criminal ways, a catastrophic day not witnessed here in well over 40 years.

The events — five people killed in a Garland Highway incident; Clinton officers shooting an armed assault suspect; and a body found in another county home reportedly dying from suspicious circumstances — have rattled our law enforcement officers and shocked a community far more used to quiet, peaceful nights, football games and family outings than horrific killings in the night.

The events that unfolded here Thursday are a grim reminder that we aren’t immune to the mass shootings and terrifying crimes we read about in the newspapers and watch on television. We have, without question, been blessed here in Sampson not to have the kind of incidents which exploded into our lives this week, but what occurred does leave a tight knot in our stomachs nonetheless.

News vans and TV crews from the state have swooped in, eager to capture the bad news that engulfed the community, many who rarely show up for the plethora of good news events that happen within our midst day in and day out. Don’t get us wrong, the news should be reported, even when it’s bad. Our front page has details of that horrific night as well, but the difference is our front page, on a daily basis, also reflects all the other things that go on in Sampson, the things that make us special, the way we give to our fellow man, the things we fight about and the things which cause us pause.

What we know — and what our daily coverage shows — is that one night of terror does not define us. We are the same community of loving, giving people we were Wednesday night. What occurred has left a mark, but we should not let the grim events of that one day be a testimony of what Sampson County is.

It will be up to us, as a community, to change the narrative.

We should start by offering prayers for all the law enforcement officers and emergency personnel who were active participants in those horrible scenes that unfolded into the early morning hours of Thursday. What they’ve experienced won’t be easily forgotten. There will likely be trauma. As we do so often on this page, we encourage continual support and, again, prayers, for those men and women, not just during tragic times but each and every day.

And we encourage a show of support much like Southern Style Restaurant and Samantha DiPinto offered Thursday when they fed law enforcement officers, exemplifying how the people of Sampson County come together to help one another in good times and bad. While we all can’t feed those deserving people, we can send a card of thanks for the great job they do, speak to them kindly when you meet them on the street or in the grocery store and remind them in little and various ways how much we appreciate them.

We should not politicize the moment or make this about money or causes that, when the dust settles, will have little do do with what happened. Now is the time to stand together and to show the best side of Sampson even on what has been one of its worst weeks.

It is and always will be our determinatio as a community to put our differences aside to help those in greatest need that shapes who we are as a county. Coupled with our tenacity and our humble drive to make life better, we always forge ahead, rolling up our shirtsleeves to do what is necessary, whether it is raising money to improve an already great hospital or putting thousands of dollars into a little country church’s homecoming coffers; whether’s it a benefit to help a cancer survivor or developing a place for local artists to thrive; whether it’s our business and civic community pulling together to make Halloween a fun event in downtown Clinton or a volunteer group turning any of our small towns into a place that attracts others to pay a visit and stay awhile. Where there is a need, Sampson’s people are there.

That’s what Sampson really is — a place of caring people who work together and apart to make this a great place to live.

No, we aren’t immune to the darker side of life, but the majority of our people are the beacon of light we need to see our way through the dark days to a brighter tomorrow.