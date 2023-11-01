Whether we like it or not, Fall is here. The weather will get colder soon. Many people dread fall and suffer from seasonal depression (some aren’t even aware of their seasonal depression) when Winter comes, and Fall is when their symptoms begin. Many psychologists say feelings that come up in Autumn originate from our discomfort with change. The uncertainty presents itself in the form of anxiety about what the change will bring.

Fall is the ideal season to practice mindfulness and build resilience. This is a time when we can work on our acceptance of uncertainty – embracing the unsettling feelings we may have from moving out of our warm weather routines. The thought of change can sometimes cause a great deal of stress in people. Some may even suffer from “intolerance of uncertainty”, experts say, “and some more than others.” This is a risk factor for poor mental health.

Research shows that intolerance for distress, for discomfort, for impermanence, for uncertainty, predicts bad outcomes in the long run. But intolerance of uncertainty is part of being human; everyone has this on some level. Good news is, it’s changeable. One of the best ways to counteract this and build tolerance is to lean into it- in fact we should cultivate uncertainty rather than run from it.

“The avoidance of suffering produces suffering,” University of Mississippi emeritus psychology professor Kelly Wilson says. Exhilarating feelings can also come from experiencing something uncertain and new, which in turn builds resilience.

To lean into uncertainty means putting aside routines and planning which are in fact only cushions that make us feel like we have control. Doing something as simple as biking through a neighborhood you’ve never been to- without a map. Go out during one of these lengthening autumn nights and find somewhere dark enough to do a little stargazing. Maybe even go for a walk on a day when it just might rain.

We could get lost or soaked or not even be able to see any stars. We might feel uncomfortable or like it’s just wasting our time. Those small moments of uncertainty will build exposure to, a tolerance toward and maybe even an appreciation of times when we don’t know what’s ahead and feel out of control. This is the opposite of ‘I have assurance of how it’s going to be’ and shifts it towards ‘In this moment I’m alive and that’s enough.”

There are other ways to soothe seasonal anxieties and that is to simply step back and observe the world around us. Sitting quietly on a park bench watching a tree drop its leaves. Incorporating nature and purpose into quiet moments of meditation can also help calm anxiety around short-term uncertainty. This works by putting it into a broader perspective.

It’s important that in these moments we stop thinking, analyzing, or having internal conversations about troubles or work or whatever we might be witnessing. Take stock in the year behind us without judgment. Practicing mindfulness in these ways has been shown to reduce stress and increase well-being. It can enhance our workouts and help us focus at work and cope with this uncertain world. For some, practicing mindfulness can shift how they see their lives in a big way. For many of us, it’s a useful tool to find a sense of peace when we need it.

We keep the thorn to keep the rose. Autumn will probably always hold some whisper of mortality and decay for humans. But embracing that sadness is very important. If we’re always trying to avoid difficult feelings, we might end up also cutting ourselves off from love and sweetness and richness. This is how life is: sweet and sad, both poured from the same vessel in equal measure.