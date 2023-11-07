I’ve been strong-willed since the day of my birth, so much so that I have self-selected my own nickname — The Determinator.

That should come as no surprise for someone who lives life by coloring outside the lines.

Of course, my parents should’ve known the inherent qualities of my unique disposition when I fought to stay inside the womb for nearly two weeks after my scheduled entrance into the world.

As a rambunctious little mischief-maker, I would sometimes intentionally stop breathing until the lack of oxygen turned my face blue if something rubbed me the wrong way.

Some of you old-timers are probably thinking that I should’ve had my backside blistered into submission.

Due to the fact that my father is a God-fearing minister of the gospel, he’s an ardent believer in Proverbs 13:24, which basically states “spare the rod and spoil the child;” so, my parents definitely laid hands on me more than my other three siblings combined.

The rod of correction just didn’t seem to have any lasting effect on me!

Since I had oppositional defiant disorder before it was even a diagnosed condition, I was more than likely the case study that brought the behavioral branch of psychology into existence.

Over the years, I’ve been called bullheaded, obstinate and stubborn; but I’d much rather prefer to be called determined, persistent and unwavering in my pursuit of happiness.

Admittedly, those personality traits have gotten me into a lot of trouble over the years; but at the same time, they have also served me well on many occasions.

Remaining in the youth group at Ellwood City Assembly of God even after my father resigned as the pastor of the thriving church on the north side of town was one such instance.

While we still lived in the church parsonage, it was very easy for me to walk next door to attend the weekly Sunday night meetings before church commenced; but once my family moved to a second-floor apartment on the other side of town, I was determined to ignore the naysayers.

Even if it meant walking across the Fifth Street Bridge under a starry sky twice each week!

Having invested so much time and energy into raising funds for the next youth convention which would be on Easter weekend, I was not willing to start over with a brand-new group of teenagers where this high school senior potentially could’ve been forced to pay a nominal fee to attend the annual gathering of young people.

In addition, this would inevitably be the last district-wide youth conference which I would be able to attend in Hershey, Pennsylvania, especially since this 17-year-old was planning to be enrolled in an out-of-state university for the following academic school year; so, I was not going to allow anyone or anything to keep me from going out in a blaze of glory.

Needless to say, I trekked across the suspended bridge stretching over a deep gorge leading to the meandering Connoquenessing Creek more than five hundred feet below my feet each week until the end of April while the rest of my family attended the Sunday evening service at Wampum Assembly of God in a neighboring town.

“I’m very glad you could make it tonight,” announced Jimmy Walker – the youth director – as he cleared his throat to make an important announcement for everyone in attendance. “Even though Pastor Price will no longer be ministering to our congregation, Mark will continue to join us until the next youth convention; so, let’s make him feel welcome.”

You make it sound like I’m a newbie or something!

“You’re definitely not the new kid on the block,” jested Jimmy Allen when he grabbed me by the arm to take a seat next to him in the back row of the downstairs fellowship hall. “Since you’re a brainiac when it comes to who’s who in the Bible, the boys are going to need your expertise to annihilate the girls in this week’s edition of Old Testament Trivia.”

“Someone is totally underestimating the girls,” retorted Laura Poling after reminding her male counterpart of something that happened earlier in the day. “You may have forgotten about our little victory during the Sunday school hour this morning when Brother Jimmy quizzed us over the material at the end of the fascinating Bible lesson.”

“Don’t count your chickens just yet, girls,” cautioned Brian Poling while spouting off the most logical explanation for the fairer sex’s unexpected success. “The only reason the girls won that battle is probably because Mark’s no longer in your Sunday school class; but since he’s in attendance for youth group, you might just wanna start quaking in your boots.”

I didn’t think my presence was going to start a holy war!

“It’s a wonder you didn’t hear them from outside,” reasoned Elaine Walker upon explaining what happened only moments before this minister’s son walked through the door. “When we told them you were coming tonight, the whole place erupted with jubilant cheers; and I thought the entire building would collapse just like the walls of Jericho.”

Following a few preliminaries with announcements and an update on the next fundraising venture for Speed-the-Light, we began a no-holds-barred competition to see which team could answer the most questions about an array of characters from the historical books of the Bible.

Although the contentious contest came down to the wire, these young men defeated our worthy opponents upon answering the correct name of the man whose prayer God answered by consuming not only the sacrifice, but also the wood, stones, dust and water in I Kings 18: 36-40 — the Prophet Elijah; after which my teammates and I relished in our triumphant victory.

Nervous about remaining in the youth group, I was pleasantly surprised when my fellow peers treated me like one of their own without any reservations.

