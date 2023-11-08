Every emotion has a frequency hertz. If you could raise your vibrational frequency, improving overall moods tenfold, would you? “Thank you.” Those two little words hold great power in our lives. Most of us are familiar with the coined phrase “synergy” which is a direct byproduct of high energies and vibrations reverberating off one another, creating a harmonious frequency of meshing positivity. As we increase our frequency, we become healthier, happier, more fulfilled in life and look ten years younger. As we lower our frequencies (emotions), bad things happen. It gets ugly sometimes. Whatever we think about the most, becomes our God. Our perceptions of things are subjective so one person can interpret something one way whereas another person may see it totally differently even though it’s the exact same thing.

Feelings, thoughts, and emotions govern everything in our lives. Emotions can be described as energy in motion. Let’s release negative thinking and revise our inner dialogue. Human Vibrational Chart using hertz measurement.

-50- Apathy: also known as lack of interest or concern, especially regarding matters of general importance or appeal. Another word for apathy is indifference and can be expressed as lack of emotion or feeling.

-75- Grief: We all grieve from time to time as life is filled with loss. Greif is a healthy emotion but finding ourselves in a perpetual cycle of grief is a very low frequency. Constantly being distressed with grief will play havoc with a person’s mental and physical disposition.

-100- Fear: False evidence appearing real- Fear is another extremely low frequency. Are you always living in fear? Are you always afraid or find yourself scared often? We can escape our fears with a more positive and productive mindset and way of thinking.-150- Anger: Are you always huffing and puffing about something? Staying upset on a regular basis may be because of excessive anger. Identifying the root cause of the anger and revising our thought processes will help us escape its vicious grip.

-200- Courage: A good frequency to be at, yet we must stay active in our courage. Staying courageous and performing acts of courage and true bravery keep us active in our courage. Taking chances and risks in life is a good sign of active courage.

-310- Willingness: Willing to help other; family, friends, strangers. A prompt to lend a helping hand without reluctance and no resentment. A willingness to work on your dream and vision today. Are we willing to go on the journey of becoming our greatest version?

-500- Love: Operating at the love frequency is a super high vibration. Love can be described as a feeling of devotion or adoration. Remember the old saying, “Love conquers all”?

-600- Peace: the freedom from quarrels and disagreements; harmonious. The absence of war or other hostilities; contentment no matter what our circumstances may be.

-700+- Enlightenment: This can be described as eliminating mental confusion, eliminating hatred, jealousy, mental toxins, and cravings.

An enlightened person knows there’s so much they don’t know. Enlightenment is letting go of preconceived ideas and/or stereotypes. Reaching enlightenment comes when we let go of separation and realize we are all connected through humanity and so much more. One of the best ways for us to raise our personal vibrations and frequencies is through gratitude. The more grateful we are, the more things we attract to be grateful for. Gratitude shifts us into a higher frequency of vibration. If anyone wants to immediately shift to a higher frequency of vibration and become instantly happier just say, “Thank you. Thank you. Thank you.” If you are truly ready to become happier, just say, “Thank you. Thank you, God. Thank you, universe.” We raise our frequency through appreciation, gratitude, random acts of kindness; it must be genuine acts of kindness. Genuine thanks can not be forced or fed by ego.

Energy is contagious. Ever notice how contagious energy can be? Some people, places, and things seem to generate more (or less) energy than others. We can influence the energy wherever we go and by doing so, creating higher vibrations and elevated frequencies (adding happiness). We can start learning to let go of energy that is not serving us to make space for energy that inspires us. Let go of toxic relationships if it’s always about arguing and disagreements, instead surrounding ourselves with people who make us feel like sunlight to raise our frequencies. When we’re around people who raise our vibrations, we’re around people who are good for our mental health. If we really want to raise our frequency, we should have fun. Tap into our inner child and don’t take life too seriously; having more fun in our lives. We can spread good energy around us and spread good vibes.

A picture is worth a thousand words and the images we consume have a greater impact on our frame of mind and mental health than we realize. Positive imagery can help us go higher mentally, emotionally, physically, and spiritually. We each have the power through God and our own thought processes (conscious and subconscious) including imagery. If we truly want to raise our frequency and vibration every single day, let’s work on ourselves to become our greatest version. We are not perfect although we are responsible and accountable for our actions.

Responsibility is responding to our abilities. Accountability is admitting that we can upgrade and improve ourselves. We're not finished! We're all works in progress and masterpieces at the same time.