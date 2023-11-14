While gazing at a blank multiple-choice bubble questionnaire lying on the table directly in front of me, I began humming the words to “Pressure” — a hit single from American rock artist Billy Joel’s eighth album titled The Nylon Curtain — as my mind drifted to the iconic music television (MTV) video where the singer-songwriter is sitting in front of a silver screen watching historical events flash by at lightning speed.

At first glance, you may have thought that I cranked up the volume on my 13-inch black and white television to drown out the noise coming from the bustling garage outside my bedroom window while jamming out to the “Piano Man’s” popular tune on a set of imaginary drums.

I want my MTV!

Sadly, I was preparing to take the college entrance exam — Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT) — with a plethora of other anxious upperclassmen as we were scattered to the four winds inside the cafeteria at dear ol’ Lincoln High School on a Saturday morning in early November.

After taking the paper-based standardized test during the fall semester of my junior year, I felt that it was in my best interest to give it another whirl in hopes of improving my overall score before sending out applications to various colleges and universities across the country.

However, I could feel the “pressure” to raise the standard of excellence crystallizing in the form of a throbbing headache at the base of my skull as the conscientious proctors began the clock on the mathematical portion of the college board assessment.

Upon completing the first page of confounded algebraic equations, I felt a small triangular paper football hit me square in the back right between the shoulder blades; and it was followed by a light-hearted snicker after I nearly jumped out of my skin.

Feigning an annoying itchy ankle, I slowly rotated on my assigned seat that was attached to the elongated bi-fold table before spying Robert “Robbie” Brough sitting two tables behind me with a dopey grin splashed across his freckled face.

As I flashed a disapproving “stink eye” in the direction of the comical redhead, he called my attention to a bit of tomfoolery which was playing out in the corridor just beyond the long slender windows encased in the double doors at the south end of the enormous lunchroom.

Every few seconds, a pair of the educational institution’s veteran custodians — Tundy D’Angelo and Felice “Fuzzy” Fazioli — could be spotted whizzing past the entryway in a back-and-forth manner followed by muffled expressions of unadulterated elation with each pass down the hallway.

Yippee-ki-yay!

By the stifled sound of laughter in the immediate vicinity, we weren’t the only future college applicants being entertained by the hilarious shenanigans of the custodial staff who were obviously unaware that there was a potentially life-altering assessment taking place mere yards from their makeshift playground.

Once the test administrators released us for a fifteen-minute break at the conclusion of the first component of the three-hour timed examination, I met up with my boon companions at the bank of urinals in the boy’s restroom next to the entrance of the music department as we began to chuckle about the impromptu vaudeville escapades from earlier that morning.

“A little birdie gave me the skinny on those two clowns,” revealed Robert “Mags” Magnifico with a hint of laughter in his voice as he zipped up the fly on his faded blue jeans. “They were taking turns pushing each other up and down the corridor on the mop bucket; but when Mr. (Frank) Boots opened the door, they hightailed it down to the boy’s gym.”

“My body started convulsing with laughter,” I admitted with eyes as big as saucers while stepping over to a row of sinks on the opposite wall. “When Robbie flicked me with that paper football, I wasn’t sure what was going on at first; but after he kept pointing to the cafeteria doors, I could barely contain myself every time I heard them holler.”

“It’s a good thing you didn’t wet your pants,” suggested the defensive linebacker with a wink upon drying his hands with a paper towel from the dispenser. “However, I was more focused on your unexpected reaction to the paper football then what was transpiring in the hall; because I thought you were going to have a myocardial infraction.”

I nearly threw my pencil halfway across the room!

When this threesome made our way back to the junior-senior high school cafeteria to complete the verbal portion of the SAT, I leapt on top of the would-be comedian from behind with arms wrapped around his neck for the quick-witted remarks about my spontaneous spaz attack; and he carried me all the way back to my seat squealing with glee.

You sound like a little pig!

“Save it for the octagon, fellas,” stated Mr. Reed Brown flashing a coy smile after scooping up a piece of scrap paper from the shiny floor. “Since I doubt anyone’s going to pay to see you two lightweights wrestle, you might as well stick to the books until graduation; so, let’s get ready for the second half of your scholastic aptitude test.”

Without the comic relief which was provided by the school’s cleaning crew earlier that morning, the language arts segment of the comprehensive exam was mostly uneventful as these young scholars expeditiously completed it by filling in the last of the little circles on the answer sheet before turning in our testing materials as time expired.

By the time these three musketeers reached the back parking lot behind the sprawling giant edifice, we decided to cruise down to Vinny’s Pizza for a well-deserved celebratory lunch following the mind-boggling exam.

Mark S. Price is a former city government/county education reporter for The Sampson Independent. He currently resides in Clinton.