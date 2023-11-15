To the editor:

We are lifelong North Carolina residents hailing from rural counties. Our life and work mirror what makes this state special — a pastor, football coach and former school board member; a retired chicken plant worker; and a retired educator. We love our communities and have raised our children here. We believe that being a good neighbor is about a shared love of the community and respect for each other’s well-being. This applies not just to residents, but the businesses and corporations who operate in our communities.

In the past decade, Enviva Biomass moved into each of our communities. Enviva constructed plants that process trees into small wood pellets, which are shipped from the Chesapeake or Wilmington port to Europe and Asia. North Carolina forests are burned overseas to generate electricity.

Many of us were apprehensive about Enviva’s presence in our neighborhood. Despite our concerns, the plant was built. We have endured 200 trucks a day damaging our roads, dust pollution blanketing our homes and vehicles, and incessant noise disrupting residents’ sleep at all hours of the night. In 2019, we were appalled to learn that Enviva had violated the Clean Air Act, subjecting our community to harmful toxins and pollutants capable of causing asthma, heart attacks, and cancer.

Enviva’s operations harm not just our community but the environment that surrounds us. In North Carolina, Enviva operates four wood pellet production plants that collectively destroy 170 acres of forests every single day. And when these wood pellets are burned for energy, more carbon emissions are released than the coal they are meant to replace.

The company argues they are a good neighbor because they provide jobs in our communities. We are not against job creation or development; rather, we seek employment opportunities that do not jeopardize our well-being. North Carolina has provided $9 million in taxpayer-funded subsidies to support Enviva. The company pocketed up to $162 million by delaying the installation of essential pollution controls until compelled by a lawsuit. Unfortunately, despite these subsidies, Enviva’s stock plummeted by 85% this year. The elimination of their quarterly dividend to shareholders prompted investors to abandon ship.

On Oct. 19, people across the world united to oppose the wood pellet biomass industry. We delivered a petition to Enviva, signed by thousands of individuals and more than 100 organizations that includes: Dogwood Alliance, the NC NAACP, the NC Environmental Justice Network, CleanAIRE NC, and the Natural Resources Defense Council. Our collective demand is for the company to be accountable for the harm they inflict on our communities and the environment.

We urge Enviva to take the following actions:

• Install dust controls to protect surrounding communities.

• Reduce dust, pollution, and traffic congestion caused by trucks.

• Cease nighttime operations to ensure residents can sleep.

• Stop logging in critical ecosystems such as bottomland hardwood forests.

• Establish a Good Neighbor Fund with programs determined by impacted residents.

• Discontinue reliance on government grants and subsidies. Operate independently without draining public resources.

• Commit to halting production expansion. Transition to genuinely clean and renewable energy sources that do not endanger our lives and our planet.

Being a good neighbor entails caring for those around you. We earnestly hope that Enviva will heed our call and take substantial steps to reduce the harm they are causing to both our community and our environment.

— Impacted Communities Against Wood Pellets

Dr. Ruby Bell, Sampson County organizer; Debra David, Richmond County organizer; and Richie Harding, Northampton County organizer