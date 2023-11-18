Elie Wiesel a Jewish author, known philosopher, and humanist made it his life’s work to bear witness to the genocide committed by the Nazis during World War II. He believed that indifference is the most dangerous emotion since it does not provoke any actions. Anger and hatred can force people to change a situation they do not like. Indifference leads to stagnation of society and isolation of people from each other and shows us that there are people who are selfish and unwilling to do whatever it takes to make peace in this world. Indifference can happen to any of us and is close to apathy, the feeling of not being interested. Indifferent people don’t care either way. When experiencing or witnessing a betrayal, a hurt, an injustice, or a loss, there is something worse than anger. In the words of Elie Wiesel: “The opposite of love is not hate, it’s indifference. The opposite of art is not ugliness, it’s indifference. The opposite of faith is not heresy, it’s indifference.

Our modern world of tendency toward selfishness, screens, and narcissistic social media has exacerbated this unhappiness trigger. Indifference to evil is an evil that most people condone and may even be guilty of. Remaining neutral, impartial, and not easily moved by wrongs done unto other people. Indifference to evil is more insidious than evil itself, it is more universal, more contagious, and more dangerous. The indifference, unresponsiveness, detachment, and passivity that are characteristic of apathy can leave apathetic individuals feeling exhausted and lead to their making bad decisions- because, well, they just don’t care.

By neglecting to accept the humanity of others and their worth, we now limit ourselves to recognize their social status, their influence, or their wealth. We are becoming more and more materialistic instead of becoming more human. Sometimes people may experience episodes of apathy and indifference with certain psychological conditions, like major depression and schizophrenia. Also, individuals may sometimes develop apathy syndrome when exposed to traumatic events (indifference and emotional detachment) as a protective mechanism for them mentally and to prevent further distress.

Psychologically speaking it is totally acceptable to have a certain level of indifference and it’s good to be passionate about one or two things. “I’m simply not thinking about that right now,’ is fine and dandy. Nobody wants to have a bleeding heart about everything, but good people, we must have heart and exercise love for our fellow human beings. If we care about every little thing people say or do, or if we allow bad decisions from high-ups to ruin our day, our lives will be hell. We must decide the things that are important to us and become more indifferent to the things that really don’t matter to us. Some of the consequences to indifference include but are not limited to: low self-esteem and personal insecurities, anxiety, and feelings of loneliness.

Life is priceless and the whole “you only live once” (YOLO) frame of mind is a highway to psychosis. God offers us life and love forever. Choosing to be indifferent to the suffering of others only leads to more suffering, more discrimination, and more grief- and it also threatens the very humanity of the people that are so busy being indifferent. Indifference reduces the other to an abstraction which means it distorts a person’s perception of others and the dignity that each person possesses. The indifferent person detaches himself from his neighbor; he rejects his natural empathy and seeks only that which is in his best interest. Mathew 22:39 tells us to “Love thy neighbor as thyself” which indifferent people do not.

Each person is born into this world and each person has different life experiences that shape them into who they are. Right here, right now, how indifferent are we nowadays? “Oh not my problem because that happened to a ‘certain group’ that I’m not part of’ may not be such a great response for us when it comes to our mental and spiritual health and well-being. But what do I know? Nothing. I am just an empty vessel that God pours into from time to time as He sees fit, just like you.

Everybody is somebody. Each of us belong to the same race, the human race. Each of us is a sister, brother, nephew, niece, mother, father, aunt, uncle, cousin, grandmother, or grandfather who has purpose and value. God made us all. Our lives mean something and we’re here for a reason. Again, Mathew 22:39 comes to mind: Love thy neighbor as thyself. Prayers to everyone. We rise by lifting others.