1 Thessalonians 5:18 (KJV): “In every thing give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.

Psalms 100:4 (KJV): “Enter into his gates with thanksgiving, and into his courts with praise: be thankful unto him, and bless his name.”

Today, the recognition of God as our creator is becoming more and more compromised to satisfy the abominations of society. The meaning of Thanksgiving is becoming more and more known as Turkey Day. Thanksgiving is not about eating turkey, enjoying big meals, or watching football; it is about thanking God for our blessings. The holiday of Thanksgiving began centuries ago.

The meaning of the first Thanksgiving for those early pilgrims was just the opposite. It was about thanking God for their survival and celebration as such. Their lives, in every way, had been burdensome, complicated, and challenging.

In September 1620, a small ship “Mayflower” left Plymouth, England, heading to America. There were 102 passengers on board for the voyage. The treacherous and uncomfortable journey lasted 66 days. The Mayflower and its passengers arrived near the tip of Cape Cod. A month later, the Mayflower, with its passengers, crossed Massachusetts Bay and established the village of Plymouth.

In November of 1621, the first Thanksgiving was celebrated. The pilgrim’s first corn harvest was successful, inspiring Governor William Bradford to organize the celebration. Invited to the festival were the Native American Wampanoag people. The first Thanksgiving celebration lasted for three days. There are records documenting what the menu consisted of. It is believed that the meals were prepared using the foods, spices, and cooking methods of the Native Americans, as the pilgrims had no oven, sugar, or other supplies. The meals did not have pies, cakes, or other desserts associated with modern Thanksgiving. It is believed that turkeys were part of the festivities due to New England’s abundance of edible wild turkeys.

The second Thanksgiving was celebrated in 1623. The purpose was to thank God for ending a prolonged drought threatening the previous year’s harvest. This blessing prompted Governor Bradford to call for a religious fast. From there, Thanksgiving became an annual celebration in other New England settlements.

During the Revolutionary War, the Continental Congress designated one or more years annually for Thanksgiving. In 1789, the first Thanksgiving proclamation was made by George Washington. President Washington called upon Americans to express their gratitude for the successful conclusion of the Revolutionary War and ratification of the U.S. Constitution: subsequent Presidents, John Adams and James Madison, designated days of thanks.

In 1827, Sarah Josepha Hale, a known editor, writer, and author of the nursery rhyme “Mary Had a Little Lamb, ” had been on a mission to establish Thanksgiving as a national holiday. For 36 years, Sarah had been writing to governors, senators, presidents, and other politicians. Due to her efforts, Sarah had earned the nickname “Mother of Thanksgiving.”

In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln responded to Sarah’s request with a proclamation for all Americans to “commend to his [God] tender care all of those who have become widows, orphans, mourners or sufferers in the lamentable strife” and “heal the wounds of the nation.” President Lincoln designated Thanksgiving as the final Thursday in November. It was celebrated on that day until 1939 when Franklin D. Roosevelt moved Thanksgiving up a week to boost retail sales during the Great Depression. The change in the Thanksgiving celebration became known as “Franksgiving.” The difference was met with much opposition. In 1941, the celebration was moved back to the fourth Thursday in November, which remains today.

Thanksgiving is more than turkey day, eating and watching football. If the reason for this holiday is to have any meaning, the spirit of the pilgrims of 1621 and the history of the day must be remembered and restored.

Psalms 95:2-3(KJV): “Let us come before his presence with Thanksgiving, and make a joyful noise unto him with psalms. For the LORD is a great God, and a great King above all gods.”

Keith Throckmorton of Perquimans County, NC is a retired from the Fairfax County Police Department.