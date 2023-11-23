A small act of gratitude can cause ripple effects that reach farther than you would imagine.

Thanksgiving should be an everyday event instead of having just one day reserved to celebrate. Remembering all the things we are thankful for has a place in our everyday lives of prosperity and abundance. Gratefulness makes us more emotionally balanced, happier, more positive, and offers social benefits. After all, happy and healthy people are more fun to be around!

Practicing gratitude is known to impact our emotions and emotional health. Evidence has shown that a regular “attitude of gratitude” leads to many wonderful things. Simply journaling for five minutes a day about what we are grateful for can enhance our long-term happiness by over 10%. Those who pay attention to what is good in their life instead of what is bad are more likely to feel positively about their life. Basically, this means that we can reap the best benefits of gratitude by embodying gratitude and truly living a life of gratitude, a state that we can get to through regular practice and commitment. A high level of gratitude has strong positive impact on our psychological well-being, self-esteem, and depression. Practicing increased gratitude can improve sleep quality.

A two-week gratitude intervention increased sleep quality and reduced blood pressure in participants, leading to enhance well-being. If you’re having trouble sleeping or waking up feeling fatigued, try a quick gratitude journaling exercise before bed- it could make the difference between feeling groggy or feeling great in the morning! Patients with hypertension who “count their blessings” at least once a week experienced a significant decrease in blood pressure, resulting in better overall health. Want a healthy heart? Count your blessings!

Feeling grateful everyday keeps envy at bay! Research has shown that gratitude reduces envy, facilitates positive emotions, and makes us more resilient. After all, if we are thankful for what we have, what room is there for envy to sneak in? Another benefit to both ourselves and others, is that gratitude can decrease our self-centeredness. Being more thankful makes us more giving. Evidence has shown that promoting gratitude in people makes them more likely to share with others, even at the expense of themselves, and even if the receiver was a stranger. Picture that with a Kodak!

Gratitude enhances our positive emotions and can help you feel better about your circumstances, which can lead to feeling better about yourself. Gratefulness is a protective factor when it comes to depression, coping, and suicidal ideation in stressed and depressed individuals. Enhancing our own practice of gratitude can help protect us when we are weakest. Being more optimistic comes with a grateful heart. Showing our gratitude not only helps others feel more positively, it also makes us think more positively. Regular gratitude journaling has been shown to result in 5% to 15% increases in optimism, meaning that the more we think about what we are grateful for, the more we find to be grateful for! Being thankful has been shown to enhance our overall optimism. A study on the effects of gratitude on positive affectivity and optimism found that a gratitude intervention resulted in greater tendencies towards positivity and an expanded capacity for happiness and optimism.

Gratitude has been shown to increase our spiritualism. If you are feeling a little too “worldly” or feeling lost spiritually, practicing gratitude can help you get out of your spiritual funk. The more spiritual you are, the more likely you are to be grateful, and vice versa.

Gratitude indicates reduced materialism. Unsurprisingly, those who are the most grateful also tend to be less materialistic, likely because people who appreciate what they already have are less likely to fixate on obtaining more. It’s probably also not a surprise to learn that those who are grateful and less materialistic enjoy greater life satisfaction.

Gratitude has been shown to reduce impatience and improve decision-making. Those who are more grateful than others are also less likely to be impatient during economic decisionmaking, leading to better decisions and less pressure from the desire for short-term gratification.

As anyone who has ever worked a stressful job already knows, decisions made to satisfy short-term urges rarely provide positive work results or a boost to your career! Increased gratitude helps us find meaning in our work. Employing gratitude at work can have a significant impact on staff mental health, stress, and turnover. In a rigorous examination of the effects of gratitude on stress and depressive symptoms in hospital staff, researchers learned that the participants randomly assigned to the gratitude group reported fewer depressive symptoms and stress.

Finding things to be grateful for at work, even in stressful jobs, can help protect staff from the negative side effects of their job. Those who find purpose and meaning in work are often more effective and more fulfilled throughout their career.

Gratitude is one factor that can help people find meaning in their job, along with applying their strengths, positive emotions and flow, hope, and finding a “calling”.

Gratitude has also been linked to increasing the frequency of exercise. It’s true: being grateful can help you get fit! It may not be a very effective “fast weight loss” plan, but it has been shown that study participants who practiced gratitude regularly for 11 weeks were more likely to exercise than those in the control group that didn’t practice gratitude regularly. Apparently, grateful people are healthier and much happier people!