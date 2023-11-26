Starting Jan. 1, solid waste convenience sites across Sampson County will carry a usage fee — $80 annually — and some residents are decrying the move for its inconvenience to their pocketbooks.

We don’t necessarily disagree with them, but where was the outcry when the fee was proposed?

It was an issue that drew discussion among county leaders, and even a written comment in opposition when it was floated by county administrative staff as part of the 2023-24 proposed budget. Those actions were the subject of budget stories we published.

The goal, County Manager Ed Causey said at the time, was to look comprehensively at fees and adjust them — and in this case, add to the schedule of fees — to not only be in line with how some other counties operate, but to try to increase revenue and offset costs in lieu of a property tax hike (ours is already 82.5 cents per $100 valuation). That is what county officials said in justifying the new fee-based program that would supply users with two vehicle decals for the annual price tag of $80.

However, there was just a single comment during the budget public hearing, an annual event that has essentially served as little but a formality for a budget that impacts tens of thousands of people every year. Too many citizens remain silent. Whether it is because they agree with something, or don’t agree, or simply don’t care or aren’t aware, the silence is deafening during key times when decisions are being made that involve tens of millions of dollars.

Then, when the bill comes for an $80 fee that got little pushback before it was ultimately approved, it is an issue. As it should be, especially for residents who were truly taken by surprise. County offices were inundated with calls when the bills arrived to households across Sampson.

But it also should serve as a wake up call. Get aware. Stay aware.

Causey himself this past summer said the county needed to “think much more broadly and look for revenue sources that include more than raising the property tax rate.” So, while the property tax rate might stay the same — it has for years now — the cost of doing business, just like living and everything else, is going up. The county reviewed its fee structures and recommended fee increases in multiple areas.

“Many believe that a reasonable fee structure for desired services helps to create a more equitable distribution for sharing the cost of government,” Causey stated at the time.

In regard to the $80 solid waste convenience site fee, the person opposing it earlier this year questioned the equitable nature of imposing a flat fee for everybody, regardless of what was being disposed of at the convenience sites across Sampson.

“A single person with one bag of kitchen waste should not be charged the same as a family of seven with multiple bags per week,” they said.

It’s a valid point, and one that we wish more people would have made. People can be heard much more clearly in numbers, their frequency serving as a megaphone for a particular issue. We’ve seen it with the contingent who sought to preserve the veterans memorial; we definitely witnessed it with the groups that organized to tout the need for higher deputy pay.

In literature that is being widely disseminated, county officials are detailing the decal program, information for which can be found on today’s front page and at sampsonnc.com. In those informational brochures, it is noted the program is subject to change.

But that’s only if people follow through on their concerns, and voice them. They passed on opportunities this past summer to do just that. Will they make their voices heard this time around? Will they be there this Monday night when the Sampson County Board of Commissioners meets to further deliberate a $3.2 million expenditure to adjust county salaries?

We wrote on that too, and we’ll report the board’s actions either way. But will anybody read it? Will anybody read this?

These are big decisions that have even larger implications for future budgets, and their impact on taxpayers.

The $80 fee is just one, expected to generate more than $1 million, based on $1.5 million billed and a 70% collection rate. The $3.2 million proposal is another. How many new or increased fees do you think will be necessary to make a move that many agree would aid Sampson in being more competitive in recruiting and retaining quality employees?

These actions, however necessary they are deemed, have reactions.

As Board Chairman Jerol Kivett himself put it, the $3.2 million will come out of funds borrowed from the county’s rainy day fund. So if approved, that $3.2 million is here to stay, and is a new chunk of money that will have to be found in the budget.

That means cutting costs, reducing operations, or, in lieu of a property tax hike — and stop us if you’ve heard this — adjusting fees.