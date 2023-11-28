Sampson County, and particularly the city of Clinton, has lost one of its most vocal advocates and activists with the passing of Ed Faison earlier this month.

Faison, once a City Councilman and always a strong voice for people of color as well as the less fortunate, was a man of strong convictions, kind and witty, but razor sharp when it came to speaking his mind on any issue he believed needed addressing.

He did not ascribe to sugar-coating any topic. He called it as he saw it. While his words often rubbed some people the wrong way, Faison never said anything out of ill will, rather he spoke his mind, pointing out things others might have thought but weren’t brave enough to say. And his words often made a difference. It made people think, and it often made them act.

Faison loved his community and worked to make it a better place for every individual who lived here, not just talking about ways to improve the city but offering suggestions and helping to implement them.

When we think of Faison, the words of American poet and civil rights activist Dr. Maya Angelou come to mind: “Pick up the battle and make it a better world. Just where you are.”

Faison did just that.

Back in the early 1990s. Faison championed more activities at the Clinton Recreation and Parks Department, a place, as a senior citizen, he often frequented. Among the activities started during that time was checkers, a game he loved and taught others to love over at the Bellamy Center. He served on the public art committee that helped to bring the millstone design to the area on College Street across from Matthews Gifts. His penchant for improving the town was palpable as he talked of his own frequent visits to museums and observances of public art in areas like Washington, DC, and he always talked about how making the area around the public art a place where people could mill around and enjoy Clinton would be a smart way of promoting the city and encouraging the building of relationships; those words, batted around by Faison and the public art group, took on a life of its own as the public art moved from a dream to a reality.

Like friend Patty Cherry, we recall when Faison orchestrated a protest at the Agri-Exposition Center after he took an opposing view to a long-forgotten issue with the then fledgling Sampson High School Alumni Association group. For him, the protest was about telling folks how he felt right to their faces versus talking about the issue behind everyone’s back. He wanted it out in the open where people could see. He didn’t care if you disagreed with him; his actions were always bent toward changing opinion and calling for action.

We, here at the newspaper, once took exception to Faison’s actions while he was a member of the City Council, writing an editorial about the way he walked off the dais during a public meeting and left City Hall.

True to his character, Faison never once had a derogatory word to say about the newspaper’s stance, never took our opinion personally or as an affront to his race. He did come to the newspaper office and offer his reasons for what he did, explaining his belief and his desire to take action. We agreed to disagree on the action he took, but he changed our minds completely on the issue at hand.

That issue and the discussion that ensued developed into a lasting friendship between Faison and those of us at The Independent, a relationship built on trust and mutual respect. It was that relationship that led Faison to yet another aspect of public service — writing the history of black citizens in Clinton, writings we published weekly in the newspaper for many, many months. Read by people of all races, it became one of our most popular pieces.

That’s why we often called on Faison to help us with historical facts on the black community, and sought his counsel on other pressing topics in the ensuring years. We knew we could depend on his memory and trust that the information he was providing us was factual.

It’s also why we urged him just last year to write a piece for the city’s bicentennial magazine which we published. He was a font of knowledge.

While every aspect we’ve mentioned of Faison is true and to be admired, probably his most admirable quality was the way he loved and cared for his wife. It was rare for him not to talk about Mrs. Faison when he stopped by the newspaper office, and it was even more rare to see him without her by his side. The love he felt for her was easily seen in the way his eyes shone and his face broke into a smile each time he talked about her.

That smile of his was genuine. It, and he, will be missed terribly.

Again Dr. Angelou’s words: “I’m convinced of this: Good done anywhere is good done everywhere. For a change, start by speaking to people rather than walking by them like they’re stones that don’t matter. As long as you’re breathing, it’s never too late to do some good.”

Ed Faison did a lot of good.