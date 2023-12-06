It’s no secret that we rise by lifting others. Giving from our hearts willingly tends to lighten our loads so to speak. When we desire true spiritual enlightenment and human connection, the simplest acts of kindness can aid in these endeavors. Giving back through volunteer efforts has been proven time and time again as a catalyst for health, happiness, personal awareness, spiritual growth, and clarity in life. To help someone else is like soothing balm for our soul.

Volunteer work enhances spiritual growth and understanding, gives people greater peace and calmness making our lives more meaningful. Helping other people gives us a greater connection to a larger community, improving relationships which in turn improves physical health and wellbeing.

When we help others, it feels good and creates a sense of belonging, reducing feelings of isolation. Doing for others helps to keep things in perspective. The more we do for others, the more we do for ourselves; we rise by lifting others. Volunteering enhances communication skills, problem solving abilities, and leadership qualities.

Helping others helps us to be more like Jesus. We shift our focus off ourselves and onto others through serving. We begin to see others as Jesus sees them(us) and we see Jesus IN others. “The King will reply, ‘I tell you the truth, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers of mine, you did for me.” (Mathew 25:40)

In a previous article “The Power of Hugs” one key point is how hugs release oxytocin (the happiness hormone), well good people, volunteering and helping others also releases this beneficial chemical into our bodies. By helping others through volunteering, we can decrease stress and anxiety tenfold while enjoying the health benefits of oxytocin. Helping others helps us develop and increase our self-confidence because we feel capable of doing something for others, brightening everyone’s day. We rise by lifting others. Volunteer today for brighter tomorrows. These words couldn’t be truer.

There’s just something about doing things for others that awakens the gift of gratitude. Waking up with increased energy and motivation gives us an opportunity to be grateful for all things both big and small that are in our lives. Most times we don’t think about how lucky we are as beings in the world today. Helping others with willing, true heart gives us a new way of seeing things because it generates a sense of readiness towards others.

With Christmas approaching, along with ringing in a new year, let us shift our focuses from ourselves and onto helping others. The covid pandemic has left so many communities blemished by creating more division amongst people. Let us get back to our true human connections and open our hearts that may have become hardened through fear, physical isolation, community separation, and loss of human connection. It’s high time we take back what’s truly ours- heart, soul, community, and humanity.

“The thief comes only to steal and kill and destroy; I have come that they may have life, and have it to the full.” (John 10:10)

“Above all else, guard your heart, for it is the wellspring of life.” (Proverbs 4:23)

In closing, remember our hearts are extremely valuable and we don’t guard worthless things. Many say with work and family life, there doesn’t seem to be much time left for volunteering. To these individuals I say, just be kind. Kindness is also a service to others and a simplistic selfless act. Keep doing great things and never give up!