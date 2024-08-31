At the first of this year, many made predictions about events that were going to take

place in 2024. Some have proven to be correct, some have already been discarded. I went

back and found one written by a columnist that was right on the money, well almost. Here

it is:

“Either Joe Biden or Donald Trump will not be on the ballot for the 2024

Presidential election next November. Or maybe both won’t be on the ballot. If it’s Joe

Biden, he will win the Democratic nomination, but will drop out and say it’s due to health

concerns, Hunter, or some other reason.”

That was a pretty good prediction, if I say so myself. Okay, enough patting myself

on the back, because the next line in the column was, “This will open the door for the

Democratic Party leaders to pick who they want to run at the Party convention, who they

think can win. (Sorry about that, Kamala.)” Yep, I missed that one.

So the Democratic Party told poor ol’ Joe it was time to go. They designated

Kamala Harris as their Presidential candidate, without Harris receiving a single primary

vote. She then received all of President Biden’s delegates and his campaign war chest. It

was all legal, not a coup, as opponents have called it. But it sure looks a little “sketchy.” (A

favorite term we like to use around the house.) As for poor ol’ Joe, during the Democratic

Convention, they stuck him giving his speech at almost midnight, way past his bedtime.

What about the other guys? A little over a month ago, after the Biden/Trump

debate and the assassination attempt, Donald Trump was in the driver’s seat heading

toward the November Presidential election. Even important Democratic operatives, like

David Axelrod, were predicting a possible Trump landslide victory. So what happened?

Well, most importantly, the Democrats decided to get rid of their old guy, and

replaced him with a younger candidate, someone not named Trump or Biden. And that’s

Kamala Harris’ main attribute, she is not Trump or Biden.

Then there is President Donald Trump. After the assassination attempt, I heard

several of his supporters say that they hoped the near death attempt might have an effect

on him. They hoped that he would tone down his personal attacks and personal grievances

against his opponents and perceived enemies. They felt that a campaign just centering on

the everyday issues we face, and the differences between Republican and Democratic

policies, would be a winner in November.

But that has not happened. Trump is still Trump, and many who strongly oppose

left leaning Democratic policies are frustrated. Peter Heck, on the Not the Bee website, in a

column titled, “How to choke away an election,” expressed that frustration. He wrote,

“Personally, I think Harris-Walz is such a train-wreck ticket that should the Republicans

screw this up, the entire party should be formally disbanded. Concurrently, I also think

that the Trump-Vance team is incredibly undisciplined and well on their way to screwing it

up.”

Looking back, I should have also included in my prediction that whichever party

replaces (that sounds much nicer than “dumps” or “gets rid of”) their old guy will win in

November. While it certainly may look that way today, there’s still two months to go.

They say the election race really starts after Labor Day. So what will happen over the next

couple of months? I made one more political prediction in that column last January that I

know is correct. Here it is:

“Okay, I’m not sure about the 2024 election. But I am sure it will be chaotic. I

believe the technical term for it will be a ‘mess.’ And I’m sure we’ll be glad when it’s over.”