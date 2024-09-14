They were the right person at the right place at the right time. As I look back over the years, I can now see times when that such person entered my life, and made an important impact on my life and my future. It may have been for a short time, or it may be continuing, but their positive influence has been long lasting.

It was back in the early seventies, and I was just starting my sophomore year at East Carolina University. To say I was somewhat directionless would be an understatement. I had no idea what I was going to major in at ECU, and didn’t have a clue as to what I would want to do after graduation. But more importantly, I had been a Christian for a little over a year, and was struggling in my faith. I had pretty much decided to put my faith on the back burner, study hard, (My grades during my freshman year weren’t that great.) and enjoy campus life.

But things changed. The guy who was supposed to be my dorm roommate flunked out of school. (He enjoyed campus life a little too much.) My new roommate turned out to be much different, but he was the right person at the right time.

Steve Swann was a 24 year old ex-Marine from Camp Lejeune, who going to college on the GI Bill. Steve was an easy going guy, but definitely had discipline from his time in the military. More importantly, he was a strong Christian, and he took time during that year to share, not in a forceful way, his faith with me and help me become more stable and grow in my faith. He was the right person at the right place. I lost contact with Steve soon after that year, but the last I heard, he and his wife were missionaries in Spain.

But there is another, who was also the right person.

I headed down to Lumberton in 1978 to start my work career with the N.C. Dept. of Revenue. One of the first persons I met after moving there was Russ Williams.

Russ, along with his wife, Debbie, operated the Christian Bookstore of Lumberton. To them, the bookstore was more than a business, it was a ministry. People knew that they could find more there than books and materials to help in their Christian walk. They knew that they could find someone there to share their cares, listen, pray with them, and help however they could.

During the time I was in Lumberton, Russ and Debbie opened up their home for a Bible study. Those attending were mainly young adults, like me. We all developed a close bond, which helped us as we navigated that stage of our lives.

But to me, Russ was more than the bookstore owner or Bible study leader. He was the friend I could share hopes, but also problems. He would give wise counsel, even though he was only a couple of years older than me. (Unfortunately, I sometimes didn’t heed that wise counsel!)

You see, Russ was just being Russ. He was letting the Jesus that was in him flow out to those around him. He would be surprised at the impact he has had on those in which he came into contact over the years. But those of us who knew him would not.

Life and work career would eventually take me back home to Sampson County. I didn’t see Russ and Debbie that often. But when I did, it seemed just like old times. Russ and Debbie moved back to their home in Asheboro a few years ago, and Russ’s health started to deteriorate. A few months ago, Terri and I went to see Russ while he was in a medical rehab facility there. Visiting them there seemed like, once again, old times.

He passed away a couple of weeks ago after battling serious health issues for some time. Russ was the right person, not just for me, but for many he came in contact with over the years.

Russ Williams was the right person at the right place at the right time. There have been others, like Steve, during my journey. I am thankful, but I have to wonder if sometime along the way, I have been the right person at the right place and the right time for someone else during their journey. I hope so.