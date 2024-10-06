I used to have a bunch of cousins. Now there are not so many. As I sat during the memorial service of my cousin, John Williams, a couple of Sundays ago, I thought about how time seems to be catching up with us all. This was the fifth passing of a friend or acquaintance of mine in the past couple of months.

Johnny was more than just a cousin when we were growing up. He was a friend and a buddy. But, after college, life and work took us in different directions. I regret now I didn’t make more of an effort to keep in touch when he moved back to this area a few years ago. (You know the story — I planned to, I was going to, but sadly, I didn’t.) During the service, a familiar song was song by Karry Godwin. Karry is another of those way back friends. Karry, who always does a great job, sang and lead the congregation in the old hymn, “It Is Well with My Soul.” As everyone joined in on the chorus, I thought about the author and background of the hymn.

Horatio Spafford was a successful lawyer and businessman in Chicago in the mid-1800’s. On October 8, 1871, the Great Chicago Fire swept through the city. Horatio was a prominent lawyer in Chicago, and had invested heavily in real estate and the fire nearly wiped out everything he owned. Two years later in 1873, Spafford decided that he and his family should take a vacation in England and to hear his friend and famed evangelist D. L. Moody preach.

He was delayed by business, but sent his wife, Anna, and their four daughters ahead. On November 22, 1873, the ship they were sailing was struck by another vessel and 226 people lost their lives, including all four of Spafford’s daughters. Horatio’s wife, Anna, who survived, telegraphed her husband back in the United States to tell him of the terrible loss of the four daughters, whose ages ranged from two to eleven years old. It was on that long, lonely voyage to England to meet his wife that Horatio Spafford penned the words to “It Is Well with My Soul.” Spafford’s ship actually sailed over the same location where his daughters died.

I wonder if the seas were rough and the skies threatening when he wrote,

“When peace, like a river, attendeth my way,

When sorrows like sea billows roll;

Whatever my lot, Thou hast taught me to say,

It is well, it is well with my soul.”

How can anything be “well with your soul” after experiencing such tragedy? It’s hard for me to fathom, but the key is found in the first line of the song, “peace.” Peace is a word you will probably hear quite often during the Christmas season. You know, “Peace on earth and goodwill toward men.” Then, what is peace? It’s probably easier to define what peace isn’t, rather than what it is.

Peace is not the absence of strife. Peace is not the lack of hurt or pain. Peace is not “being happy,” because happiness is based on a particular situation you are in and is, well, situational. Peace is not a feeling, although there may be feelings and emotions involved. True peace is the peace that comes from God. It’s hard to understand and describe. As a matter of fact, Philippians 4:7 in the Bible states that “the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.”

As I write this, I’m thinking about the first of my five friends who have recently passed away. A couple of months ago, Donald had told me his battle with cancer was about over. As I walked into his home, he was lying in a hospital bed, with family and loved ones nearby. I looked at him, he looked at me, and we both smiled. Nothing was said for a moment, but a lot was being said. Donald had that peace. After a short visit and a prayer, I left. And a few days later, Donald Hopkins went to meet the Author of peace. It truly was well with his soul.