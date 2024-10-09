There are so many wonderful things about Sampson County, it’s hard to narrow them down, particularly when one talks about things we should support within this wonderful community.

The opportunities to make life better are endless, and the needs often great.

One of those opportunities sits on Lisbon Street in Clinton, a treasure trove of history that has garnered the attention of many Sampsonians and, quite frankly, many from outside our fine county.

The Sampson County History Museum remains, we believe, a best kept secret in our county. While hundreds and hundreds of people now know of its existence — and many of them have meandered its vast displays — there are thousands more who have never walked through its doors, which open onto a campus of historic buildings and memorabilia that introduce all its guest to Sampson through the years.

Today, museum staff need our help, and for those of us who have opportunity and the willingness to do so, we believe providing a monetary donation to this very worthwhile project would be money well spent.

That project — completion of renovations to the 1916 Faircloth Guest House at 301 Lisbon St. as a new welcome center for the museum — is a worthwhile one.

We couldn’t agree more with a letter, written by History Museum staff and sent to residents and patrons, noting the significance of both the home and the project.

The house, a historic landmark in the community, would make a ideal welcome center for those visiting the History Museum, a complement to the myriad buildings filled with Sampson history on the campus site.

Donations to the reno project would not only provide the museum with much needed and updated space, it would serve to preserve a significant piece of the community’s heritage.

What’s more, giving to the project comes with another benefit: for every dollar a community member gives, another dollar will be matched through an anonymous grant. But there’s a caveat, the community has to care enough about the project to collectively contribute a total $25,000 to the reno project. Once that happens, the grant will kick in, meaning a total $50,000 in funds can be raised.

Whoever has so generously offered the matching grant understands the need to preserve history and to support the museum, a place that offers education about our county’s history and bolsters tourism from outside the county.

One would probably be surprised how many out-of-towners stop by the museum and take a tour, soaking in a little Sampson history on their way to and from other destinations. It has become one of the county’s biggest attractions, a deserving tribute to the hard work put in by director Joel Rose and the countless volunteers who ensure the museum is welcoming, and interesting, to all who enter its doors.

The renovation project, if funded, will restore many of the original architectural details of the house, bring the wiring up to code, provide up-to-date HVAC and create accessible entryways, restrooms and a kitchen area, all needed amenities for the house.

But more importantly it will ensure that a 1916 house lives on, its history preserved for others to enjoy.

Sampson has a rich history, much of it cocooned within the history museum’s compound. Hundreds of youngsters have toured its grounds and buildings, learning about the things that help to make us uniquely Sampson. Hundreds, if not thousands, of adults have come through its doors as well. And thousands more will come, particularly if we take something that is already a jewel in the county’s crown and shine it up a bit.

Not everyone can give to this worthwhile project, but those of us who can should consider doing so.