Looking back on the success of last Saturday’s Sampson County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet, it remains my fervent belief that the occasion of the Freedom Fund Banquet still presents a portrait of one of the county’s big events, bringing many people from diverse backgrounds together in a show of unity in our continuing struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County.

Much of the success of the recent banquet can again be attributed to the hard work of the Freedom Fund Committee which is led by Lee Byam, who also serves as the 1st Vice President of the Sampson County NAACP. Other members of the Freedom Fund Committee include Maie Parker, branch assistant treasurer, JoAnn Howard, coordinator of the banquet booklet; and Luther Moore, Education Committee chairperson. In addition to the Freedom Fund Committee, I would like to express my appreciation to the entire Sampson County NAACP membership and our wonderful community supporters for contributing to the great success of our 2024 Freedom Fund Banquet.

Interestingly, over the past several years, the participation and support from the various sectors of our community have continually reflected a portrait of our society, giving us the appearance of becoming a more united community, in our struggle for equality and justice for all in Sampson County.

Established on September 9, 1955, the Sampson County NAACP is part of the oldest and largest civil rights organization committed to advancing democracy through its struggle for racial equality and justice in the United States. At 115 years old, the National NAACP remains the strongest national voice for freedom. In communicating with the more than 2,000 branches around the country, Derrick Johnson, the NAACP President and CEO, stated, “The work of making our country just and equal for every American is an ongoing project that requires those of us who can fight to do so in our time.”

To address the work of civil rights as being “an ongoing project,” last Saturday night’s Sampson County NAACP Freedom Fund Banquet featured as the keynote speaker, the first woman President of the North Carolina State Conference of the NAACP, Deborah Dicks Maxwell. With a strong commitment to equity and eliminating racial discrimination, Deborah has dedicated her career to improving the quality of life all citizens in Southeastern North Carolina. Her tireless efforts and unwavering dedication have made a significant impact on her community, with a focus on empowering individuals, fighting for equity, and ensuring that everyone’s voice is heard through civic engagement and voting.

Now, as we begin to close this chapter on our 2023 NAACP Sampson County Branch Freedom Fund Banquet, I hope you will consider joining us as we seek to engage the next generation of voices and leaders in the work of civil rights. To be sure, the ongoing project to make America a more just and equal society begins with each individual member having the dedication and commitment to making a difference in our community.