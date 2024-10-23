Some ideas are, from their inception, just meant to be lauded.

That’s why we offer applause today to our local Domino’s and its owners, Daniel and Tamra Traub, who mirrored an idea they saw a few years back that would involve them in the community and offer life-saving opportunities for residents.

And, of course, a delicious pizza to boot.

Last Friday they initiated what we suspect will be an annual event here that teams local firefighters with pizza deliverers, all in an effort to assess smoke detectors in homes and, if necessary, install new ones, while offering those residents a free pie.

Increased community awareness and a building of relationships between a local business, the fire department and area residents was an added benefit.

The inaugural initiative worked like this: Fire Chief Hagan Thornton and some of his firefighters went to Domino’s, fire trucks in tow, where they joined with staff to deliver pizzas across the city, offering those ordering them the opportunity to allow firemen to check their smoke detectors and, if they didn’t have one, to install one, all while being given their pizza at no charge.

The venture was as much a learning experience as it was a community outreach, giving Clinton residents a wake-up call when it comes to understanding smoke detectors, if they are working and the importance of having them in a home.

It also opened the eyes of firefighters who saw, first hand, how many residents lived in homes without smoke detectors or who had them but didn’t realize they were not in working order.

The entire venture brought people together for a common cause and, we hope, convinced residents of just how vital smoke detectors are and what a life-saving tool they can be.

Tamra Traub was encouraged by the first try, so much so that she wants to do it again next year. Ditto Thornton.

Both believe in the importance of building community relationships, giving back and partnering for endeavors that can and will make a difference.

Sampson County is known for its business, civic and community partnerships. They’ve brought positive change to the lives of many over decades.That younger generations of business owners are continuing those partnerships gives us hope for this community long into the future.

As we’ve said many times from this page, people helping people is what keeps this community strong.The Domino’s venture is just one in a long list of partnerships that work because it starts and ends with people helping people.

We tip our hat to Tamra and Daniel Traub, to Thornton and his firefighters and to Clinton residents willing to accept the help being offered.

Whether you got a free pizza and a review of a smoke detector or not, let this be a lesson to check them, see if they work and, if they don’t to call Thornton to see what the next step might be.

As important as the partnerships are, installation of working smoke detectors is more so. They save lives. That should be enough to convince anyone of their value.