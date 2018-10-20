Dealing with the recent rash of violence

Ironically, it was almost three years ago to the day, on Oct. 11, 2015 that I penned an editorial addressing “the recent rash of violence in our communities.” Well, here we go again, having to deal with another recent rash of violence in our communities as we are still grappling with ways to spark some real discussion and to find some real solutions.

Most definitely, there is an urgent need for such a community dialogue, and we always seem to find excuses to delay the inevitable. This is something that we should not let become “another missed opportunity,” for if we continue to do nothing, there might be even costlier consequences down the road. No matter how you look at it or what conclusions you draw, it has always been my contention that we are all responsible for dealing with community violence, especially youth violence. And it starts with building a community that values each person equally.

Folks, it really does take a village to raise a child. While asserting his belief in “village parenting” as a tool to stop youth violence, famed psychiatrist Dr. Alvin Poussaint observed, “We stop it by becoming activists. I mean all parents, professionals, clergy, teachers. We are in this, all of the positive elements of the village that is.” Of course, the home is where it starts. And we must continue to find ways to engage parents in activities that create a strong home learning environment. These positive relationships between the home and school will go a long way in fostering and sustaining student learning and achievement. To be sure, this is not the time to propose cutting Clinton Schools’ summer school budget by over $110,000. This will further negatively impact our low-income students immeasurably, causing the opportunity gap to only worsen.

Additionally, this “village parenting” should become a coordination of efforts, relying on total community involvement with support coming from business firms, fraternal societies, health professionals and especially the church. As we confront the issues of today’s changing times, the black church must reclaim its historic role of being the driver of change and hope in our communities, with the black minister still serving a key leadership role, working to have a positive impact on the entire community.

First and foremost, our churches must lend their support and influence in encouraging our young people to value education. And since this starts in the home, the church and the parents must find ways to work together to keep our children inspired to work hard in reaching their full potential. Plus, our churches can be a resource for extended learning by providing after-school tutorials and literacy projects, engaging more children in academic and enrichment activities throughout the year.

When the well-being of our young people is not a priority, we do a great disservice to the future of our community. Let’s not forget, “It is easier to build strong children than to repair broken men.”

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

