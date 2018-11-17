Recent midterm suggests vigilance

The Nov. 6, 2018 midterm election marked the 120th anniversary of the Nov. 8, 1898 midterm election which witnessed one of the worst incidence of racial violence in North Carolina history.

Depending on which historical account you read, that event in North Carolina has been referred to as a race riot, insurrection, white mob violence, massacre and a coup d’etat. Bitterness and a lamenting of the South’s Lost Cause had given rise to a white supremacy campaign that engulfed the South in the closing years of the nineteenth century. This reactionary movement, made up of conservative white Democrats was fixated on turning back the clock, with many in the movement vowing to “keep the Negro in his place.”

Just some twenty years earlier, during Reconstruction(1865-1877), a “radical” element of the Republican Party had worked to help black Americans(former slaves) gain civil and political rights with the passage of the 13th, 14th, and 15th Amendments , which ended slavery, gave blacks equal protection under the law and allowed black men to vote, respectively. This vision of equality for the former slaves was recorded and enshrined in the U.S. Constitution, and to many white southerners, this was an outrage to their southern heritage, something they weren’t going to stand for.

On November 10, 1898, one hundred twenty years ago, just two days following the 1898 midterm election, race relations in North Carolina took a “savage turn.” In Wilmington, blacks were a sizeable number of the population and were exercising their newly gained rights. This allowed them to have a major voice in choosing the officials to govern Wilmington. As a result of the 1898 election, blacks in Wilmington helped to elect a city government that willingly served their interests as well, keeping white supremacist Democrats from winning.

The results of the 1898 midterm election set the stage for a violent coup in Wilmington which started when a white mob invaded the black district of the city, unleashing unspeakable brutality, killing and wounding an untold number of blacks, while setting fire to the office building of a black-owned newspaper, the Wilmington Daily Record. As a result of the insurrection, the mayor and other city leaders were forced out of office, and the leader of the white supremacy mob and former congressman Alfred Waddell declared himself the new mayor.

White mob violence, a part of North Carolina’s “appallingly oppressive and bloody history” was used to ensure the establishment of white supremacy to maintain a caste system. Jim Crow and racial segregation, along with intimidation and domestic terror, became the southern solution to the race issue. White supremacists in North Carolina and across the South now held the reins that determined the black man’s place in southern society, thus delaying the march of democracy for decades to come.

Reminding us “to stay woke,” many aspects of the recent 2018 midterm election suggest that “the past is never dead,” as we must remain forever vigil.

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

