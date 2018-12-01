With the 2018 midterm elections now set to become part of the archives of history, I am reminded that there has never been a time in the history of America when someone of some group wasn’t engaged in making things better, fighting to help fulfill America’s promise of “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” – our nation’s core principles. As a matter of fact, one of the great ironies in our nation’s history was the revelation that the first to defy and the first to die in the cause for America’s freedom was a former slave, Crispus Attucks. What a powerful belief uttered by the actions of a former slave that America should be a place where everyone equally fits in or should be allowed to.

While commenting on an observation concerning the 2018 midterm elections, I do see a need for us as a nation to renew our commitment to freedom and equality for all and to continue our constant march toward progress. Unfortunately, the outcome of the U.S. senate race in Mississippi seems to suggest that the majority of the folks in Mississippi want to stay stuck in the past. Granted, Mississippi is the state that became “a leader among the hard core white supremacy states” in the South, and it was the place Dr. King described as “a state sweltering with the heat of injustice, sweltering with the heat of oppression….”

However, King’s dream that Mississippi “will be transformed into an oasis of freedom and justice” remains unfulfilled some fifty-five years later. Again, what will it take for us to realize that our destiny is one and the same. Can’t we all see, it will be all of us who save this country, believing that “progress comes from the choices we make together.” We all must do more if we want our communities to thrive for all. Let’s do our part for America’s future and for the sake of future generations.

An anguish American soul must be crying out “now is the time for us to work for a solution in dealing with our legacy of hate and racism.” If we are ever going to be a truly great nation, making full use of our great potential, we need to face our own history of “unspeakable crimes” and its impact on present-day American life. We all know what we have to do. We have to be more caring and supportive of each other, engaging more in meaningful ways with each other to help further dispel the myths and stereotypes that have been generations in the making. Therefore, we must continually challenge each other to become better.

Fundamentally, we must learn to respect the humanity and dignity of all Americans, coming to the realization that we are stronger together. We all must do more to help all people access the possibilities, moving past those things that keep us fearful, while treating everyone as if their lives have value.

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnsit