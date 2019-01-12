116th Congress inspires change

Americans have been debating the role that government should play in the lives of the people for the last 232 years, dating back to 1787, with the framing of the U.S. Constitution, and that probably won’t be changing anytime soon.

That arduous task of creating our American government during the summer of 1787 in Philadelphia hinged on the idea of compromise, with diverse interests working together to iron out critical issues of forming a brand new nation without a guidebook to follow. These early leaders soon realized they had to give and take for the sake of national unity in giving birth to the new Republic, agreeing to take the good along with the bad. The fact that only white men with property and standing had all the input in forging the new government proved costly as the new nation faced serious and dire challenges early on, especially the challenge of providing equality and justice for all, including the working poor, Native Americans, black Americans and women.

From the very First Congress in 1789 to the recent swearing in of the 116th Congress on Jan. 3, 2019, a span of 230 years, the march of democracy has continued with each succeeding generation, led by champions of individual freedom and human rights, “pointing us towards what we can become.” Today, as we look back over our history, we can sense the joy and agony and despair Americans of goodwill have endured, filled with a spirit to make America better and a desire to pass the torch to the next generation.

These early Americans of goodwill would have to include the abolitionist and civil rights activist Frederick Douglass who risked his life to end slavery and promote racial equality. And, in the area of women’s rights, we must not forget the pioneering work of Lucretia Mott and Elizabeth Cady Stanton who organized the first Women’s Rights Convention at Seneca Falls, New York in 1848. And what about the courage and determination demonstrated by Rep. Joseph Rainey of South Carolina and Sen. Hiram Revels, born free in Fayetteville, NC and later moved to Mississippi, who became the first black members of Congress during the 41st Congress in 1870.

Now, as we turn our attention to the 116th Congress which was sworn in Thursday, Jan 3, we are operating as a divided government with Democrats, led by Speaker Pelosi, in control of the House of Representatives and Republicans, led by Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in control of the Senate. Historically, the 116th Congress is marked by its great diversity, including the first two Muslim women members of Congress. And the Democrats in the House have oversight responsibility, creating an important check on the presidency.

It is hopeful that the 116th Congress will make it more possible that we can “keep the promise of the United States of America alive for all those who still hunger opportunity and thirst for equality and long to believe again.”

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

