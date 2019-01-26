Reflecting the values of inclusion and diversity

Economic development in Sampson County is taking on a renewed urgency and priority with the county officials hoping to increase revenues to maintain progress for the future, a future that should emphasize a commitment to equal the playing field.

Along with this focus now on economic development and growth, our county officials must also come to terms with our long history of economic inequality which remains “the defining challenge of our time.” Going forward with this emphasis on economic development and growth, it is incumbent on our county leaders and staff to make sure we all benefit from any investments made for future economic growth and prosperity.

Certainly, this is an opportunity for our community to develop economic policies that will continue to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy, which we just recently celebrated with a large outpouring of support from different segments of the community, by implementing those policies and practices to fulfill his dream. Additionally, these policies could outline a path to sharing an equal right to economic opportunities and “the good life” in Sampson County, creating a watershed, breakthrough moment in the history of our county.

With these economic policies in place, we can be assured that new businesses and industries would be a great fit for all of us as they reflect our values of inclusion and diversity in their employment and promotion practices, especially in the area of providing job-training for the underserved and underemployed. If we mean business about remembering the impact Dr. King had on making America a more perfect union, then we must insist that we develop an economy that works for everyone, providing economic justice for all.

Moving into the future, as we strive to become more equitable and inclusive, our county leaders will need to bear in mind that the wealth gap in Sampson County and across the State and nation continues to widen, creating disparities in progress among the different social groups. With that in mind, it is imperative that we continue to identify and remove structural economic barriers which will allow for a more productive economic environment and possibly, more income-earning opportunities. When we face our history, we are better equipped to take on the issues to move us forward.

Investing in economic development, along with an economic policy outlining fair employment practices, will help us secure a better future for everyone who wants an opportunity to rise or fall on their own merit, while learning the value of contributing to their society. Otherwise, the costs in terms of lost earnings, taxes, productivity and in perpetuating economic inequality will be enormous, too impactful to ignore. Just think, how it would help if we had more businesses willing to invest in tapping the talent of our young adults, with more workforce training, thus creating a more diverse work place environment.

For us to be a more just society, we must believe and demonstrate that everyone deserves a fair chance.

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired school teacher from Clinton High School.

