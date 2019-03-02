Creating a future full of possibilities

At this point in the 2018-2019 school year, one would think that the educational stakeholders have arrived at “a shared commitment to high quality teaching and learning” to help move the “school from good to great”. As a matter of fact, this should be the goal of each school throughout Sampson County.

On the part of the school administration, faculty and staff, that shared commitment to high quality teaching and learning must include a school climate that values all students as being equally important, interacting in an environment where they feel accepted, respected and protected, with high expectations for everyone. Believing that every child deserves a quality education, they must work in concert to create a future full of possibilities.

With that in mind, the adults that run each individual school have 100 percent control of their response to improving student achievement and their pursuit of more effective ways at making all students college and career-ready; this should allow them to be as creative and innovative as they choose, implementing strategies and best practices that lift all students, including the poor, minority and marginalized youth. Additionally, the school staff is always working to build better bridges between the school and the home.

No doubt, working at succeeding with every student is quite a challenge, but if your students “sense” that you care about them and will “go to bat” for them, they will embrace you. Increasing the reach of caring and effective classroom teachers will do more than anything else in positively impacting student achievement and outcomes. Even at this point in the school year, you still have time to awaken new ambitions that will motivate your students for a lifetime.

Interestingly, we know all too well the need for all Americans to have some measure of training beyond high school for the demands of our 21st century economy, making some post-secondary education a “must-have.” Since we will have a greater need to educate more people, as a nation we must focus and concentrate on preparing, inspiring and moving more low-income students to college completion. Personally speaking, it has made all the difference for me in life.

Along with the school leaders, at this point in the school year, parents may be wondering if their children are on pace to successfully complete another year, be promoted to the next level or graduate high school. Well parents, let this be an ideal time for you and your children’s teachers to get on the same page. To be sure, there’s still time in this school year for parents to become a more effective partner with their children’ teachers, becoming that key player in your child’s education. Just know, the research suggests that a better parent—one more involved and engaged—will make teachers more effective, too.

I believe all children need to experience success as “success improves the self-concept and makes it easier to take on the next challenge.”(Alvin F. Poussaint, MD).

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

