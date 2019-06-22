As we continue to celebrate the contributions of black Americans in recognition of the 400th Anniversary of Africans being brought to the Virginia Colony in 1619, I would like to use this editorial space to tell the story of a notable American, a man of many pursuits.

Like many blacks born in 1871, his family encouraged him in his educational pursuits, inspiring a zeal for learning, as a life-long journey. It was on this journey that this notable American, who impacted the American life and culture in so many ways, set out to build his own legacy that has become a living memorial in his home town. And the fact that the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People(NAACP) has come out in strong support of the efforts underway to make the birthplace of James Weldon Johnson in Jacksonville, FL a part of the National Park System, which would create a living memorial , a fitting tribute to an American whose life and work changed America in so many ways makes telling this story even more compelling.

To emphasize the impact and influence of this notable American talent, the NAACP made its case by proclaiming, “Therefore, be it further resolved, that every member and unit of the NAACP become educated on the life and work of James Weldon Johnson.” This great civil rights organization went on to say, “Be it finally resolved that the NAACP celebrates the life of James Weldon Johnson and we are thankful for his spirit and example in helping lead our great association.”

James Weldon Johnson’s journey to greatness started as he left Jacksonville , FL to earn his undergraduate degree from Atlanta University. Putting his education to use, Johnson returned home and became a principal at a local high school in Jacksonville, while studying law on the side. Having completed his law studies, he became the first black to be admitted to the Florida bar in the late 1890s. During this same time, Johnson, along with his brother, began writing music. By 1900, the brothers had written a composition, “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” a hymn that is recognized today as the Negro National Anthem. By the early 1900s, Johnson headed to New York City, along with his brother, where the two became “the topnotch composers of American popular music.”

In the area of public service, James Weldon Johnson was called upon by President Theodore Roosevelt to become an American diplomat, serving as a consul in both Venezuela and Nicaragua. By 1916, Johnson had joined the NAACP, eventually serving as the first black executive secretary from 1920 to 1930. As leader of the NAACP, he sought to publicize the effects of racism, lynching and segregation.

Johnson’s obituary which appeared in the New York Times on June 26, 1938 stated the essence of the man: “He was an author, a poet, an educator, public servant, writer of popular songs, scholar and crusader for Negro rights.”

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist