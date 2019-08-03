Trump fails to see common destiny

Unfortunately, President Trump’s tone and tenor have not changed much since he took office back in January 2017. Now, being two and a half years into his presidency, he remains a huge disappointment by ignoring the many signs that reconciliation is needed in our country.

It is way past time for him to become the president of all the people and to stop catering to his narrow base and to stop saying what a lot of his base loves to hear. Don’t let anybody fool you, Trump is speaking what a lot of people love to hear, still in 2019. Also, he continues to fail miserably in any attempt to convey the right message that will help unite the American people.

As the American Head of State, President Trump should be the living embodiment of the character of our nation. Additionally, Mr. Trump has to reflect the desire to bring the American people together as a nation, helping us realize our destiny is one and the same. From every measure, the president has yet to reassure the American people that he wants to be the leader of the entire nation whose actions will demonstrate that all Americans matter. Mr. Trump doesn’t seem convinced yet that it will be all of us, working together, who save this country.

Personally, I find it hard to believe that folks I have come to know over the course of my professional life can be comfortable with Mr. Trump’s behavior as the leader of the United States and the free world. Your silence is becoming very disturbing as it appears to be giving sanction to the growing racial division in our country. We must remain vigilant and protect our ever-persistent efforts to define the America we want for future generations. We’ve come too far to be turned around now. Isn’t it time we call out Trump’s misbehavior for what it really is? I believe so.

Now, more than ever, we must be willing to speak truth to power and stand up for our fellow American patriots, giving support to the values and ideals we care about as a country. We can no longer refuse to realize we have to come together and work together, so that we all can rise together. We must never forget that it is up to us, the American people, to make government more responsive to the American people, for government to be a positive and creative force in the lives of the people. Moreover, it is up to us to make those in power deliver, building greater hope and opportunity for all of us.

So, my fellow citizens, what do we have to lose? Plenty. It has been just over two and a half years out since the start of the Trump presidency, and I’m convinced that Mr. Trump has little interest in continuing America’s work in advancing the struggle for equality and justice.

We can no longer remain silent and indifferent.

By Larry Sutton Contributing columnist

Larry Sutton is a retired teacher from Clinton High School.

