As we approach this year’s crucial election, we face an important choice about our nation’s future. Voting for Democratic candidates is the most effective way to ensure a future built on shared prosperity, equality, and progress for all Americans.

Democrats consistently advocate for policies that invest in everyday citizens rather than concentrating benefits for corporations and the ultra-rich as Republicans policies do.

From lowering prescription drug and health care costs to supporting infrastructure improvements and clean energy, Democratic leadership has focused on building a stronger, more equitable future.

Conversely, the current Republican platform has shifted away from consensus-building. It favors an agenda that threatens civil liberties and economic fairness, placing an unfair burden on the working class. Their national economic proposals consistently favor large corporations and the wealthy who spend billions of dollars per year lobbying Republican elected leaders.

No political party is perfect, and healthy debate is essential to a healthy democracy. However, at this pivotal moment, Democratic candidates offer the clearest commitment to protecting democratic institutions, personal freedoms, and economic opportunity for everyone.

Democracy works best when every voice is heard. I urge every eligible citizen to register, research the issues, and vote for Democratic leaders. The fate of our country is in our hands.

Ron Sadler

Clinton