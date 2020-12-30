Negro League recognition long time coming

Dear Editor,

Major League Baseball did something last week that was a lifetime in the making.

They put together the record of the Old Negro League players, and now it has become part of the Major League. I am thrilled that this has come to fruition. It was a long time coming.

In 1920 Rube Foster founded the first enduring Black baseball league. Spanning from 1872 through 1950, the league was includes both Hall of Famers who played in both the Negro League and the Major League, like Jackie Robinson, Hank Aaron, Satchel Paige, Willie Mays, Ernie Banks, Roy Campanella, Monte Irvin and Larry Doby.

My thanks to everyone who made this dream come true, including the baseball commissioner and others.

What a day it was when this happened. My heart still skips a beat thinking of how special this is to those of us who love baseball and who loved the Negro League.

James T. Hargrove

“Baseball Man”

Roseboro, NC