Great things happen in our schools every single day. And despite what people at every level will try to tell you, public schools are remarkable places of learning. All that is really lacking is the funding to make them the premiere institutions of learning they can be.

But, even with limited resources, good things are happening. Whether big breakthroughs or small seeds that will later blossom, our teachers and students move us forward.

Without teachers, we would be lost. And the ones they teach shape the future of their communities, this country and the world. As we start a new year, a new semester, a new quarter, it is our hope that we see successes, specifically and collectively, across our shools systems — in Clinton City Schools, in Sampson County Schools and within our private schools.

Teachers are the ones who guide us, who mentor us, who educate us and prepare us for the future. Their love and passion for what they do sets off light bulbs in young pupils, and serves as the catalyst for learning within — and far beyond — the classroom.

Good teachers seek to make a positive impact and ultimately share in the success of those they teach, utilizing a gamut of approaches to instill that wisdom in their students.

The men and women who stand in front of classrooms across the globe attempt to reach each and every person who looks back at them, regardless of their aptitude, background, means or circumstances. It is their mission to carry that student forward, helping them to achieve something that first seems so out of reach, until it isn’t — whether it’s learning to read and how to structure a sentence, or solving a math equation and cracking a word problem.

Just as every teacher has a varied approach and style, every student is different. Great teachers can modify a lesson plan as needed to reach a struggling student, pushing forward until that light bulb is illuminated. Their position is weighty, their influence on others great.

Just as vital as teachers are, the eyes of those looking back at them are often eager and ready to learn.

As teachers are ready to ignite the imagination, inspire hope and instill a love of learning, those young pupils are there to soak it up. A good teacher can make an indelible impact, one that produces lifelong memories and lessons that are passed along. Learning never stops, nor does teaching. One teacher can truly change someone’s life, their outlook, their understanding and, in turn, the world.

We’ve all heard some form of the proverbial wisdom about giving a man a fish and feeding him for a day, but that teaching a man to fish would feed him for a lifetime. True success is derived from great teaching that plants seeds for further success.

We are fortunate that these words could describe what happens in classrooms across the county, in our two public school systems as well as within the walls of our handful of private institutions.

Whatever the obstacles — and odds — teachers play an instrumental part in shaping the character, caliber and content of those who have, and will soon, make an impact on their communities and the lives of others. It is person who stands in front of the classroom who students look to and learn from, and we appreciate the central and fundamental role they play each and every day. In a world more fraught with distractions than ever before, students who overcome and excel are to be commended.

We laud them for their drive and their passion to want to learn, to want to broaden their horizons and be the best they can possibly be, regardless of their aspirations.