This week marks National Newspaper Week, an annual observance that gives those of us in this profession an opportunity to reflect on why newspapers still matter.

Perhaps that question has never been more important.

National Newspaper Week, observed Oct. 4-10, carries the theme “Rooted in Community, Committed to Truth.” Those few words capture what a community newspaper should strive to be.

We are rooted here. We live here. We work here. We attend the meetings, stand along the sidelines, walk into the schools, visit the churches and community gatherings, talk with law enforcement, question elected officials and listen to the people who call Sampson County home.

And through it all, our responsibility is to report what happened.That responsibility has taken on greater importance in a world where information travels faster than ever before, and truth can often be elusive.

A post can be shared thousands of times before anyone stops to ask whether it is true. A photograph can be altered. A video can be manipulated. Artificial intelligence can generate convincing images, voices and entire stories within seconds. Something that looks professional and sounds authoritative can be completely fabricated.

The phrase “fake news” has become so commonplace that it is sometimes applied to anything in which a person simply does not agre.

But disagreement does not make something false, just as seeing something on the internet does not make it true.

Journalism requires something more. It requires picking up the telephone and making another call. It means checking a name, a date or an address one more time. It means sitting through a two-hour meeting to understand the vote that happens in two minutes. It means seeking another side of a story, reading documents, asking follow-up questions and sometimes holding a story until information can be verified.

It means correcting the record when we get something wrong.

That diligence is not always visible when someone picks up a newspaper or reads a story online. Readers see the finished product. They do not necessarily see the interviews, notes, recordings, public records, phone calls, hand-wringing and questions that went into producing it.

But that work matters.

Our news pages are not supposed to tell readers what to think. They are supposed to tell readers what happened and provide the verified information necessary for them to reach their own conclusions.

Opinion has its place, too — including on this very page. It should be clearly identified as such. News reporting is different. A reporter’s personal feelings should not determine the facts presented in a story.

That distinction becomes increasingly valuable as the lines between reporting, commentary, entertainment and computer-generated content become blurred online.

There is another role newspapers fulfill that is easy to overlook, too. We create a record.

Years from now, someone researching what happened in Sampson County in 2026 will be able to look through these pages and find election results and government decisions alongside ballgames, school accomplishments, business openings, church gatherings, births, deaths and the countless other moments that together tell the story of a community.

Some stories are historic. Others may seem ordinary when they happen. Together, they become our history.

A community newspaper is also accountable in a way that an anonymous social media account or viral post often is not. You know where to find us. Our reporters have names. Our office has a door. If readers believe we missed something, got something wrong or need to ask another question, they can tell us.

And they do.

That relationship between a newspaper and its readers is important. We will not always agree. In fact, we should not expect to. Our responsibility is not to validate every belief held by every reader. It is to pursue the facts fairly, accurately and diligently.

National Newspaper Week is certainly an opportunity to celebrate newspapers, but it should also remind those of us who produce them of the responsibility we carry.

Trust is not something a newspaper is entitled to simply because ink is put on paper. It must be earned story by story, question by question and edition by edition.

Technology will continue to change. Artificial intelligence will become more sophisticated. Social media platforms will come and go, and information will undoubtedly move even faster tomorrow than it does today.

But communities will still need someone asking what happened.They will still need someone checking whether what they have been told is true and will still need someone showing up.

That is why newspapers matter.

We are rooted in this community, and our commitment must always be to the truth.