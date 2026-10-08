Thanksgiving gets a reboot

“On your mark, get set, GO!”

The words rang out like a trumpet blast across the dining room, launching a theatrical duel into motion on that scared fourth Thursday in November.

Two gladiators—John, a teenage gridiron baller, and yours truly, the picture of youthful innocence—locked eyes as we gripped opposite ends of an impressive turkey wishbone.

This wasn’t some quaint post-dinner ritual.

No, this was a contest of legendary proportions—a Civil War-style battle royale for the ages, where the fate of the universe, or at least the church parsonage, hung in the balance.

The larger half of that delicate, ivory furcula was more than just a prize—it was a golden ticket to one year of unchallenged glory.

Our younger sisters—Kathleen, an opinionated fifth grader, and Michele, a sports enthusiast in her own right—had chosen sides and were now on their feet, shouting like fifty thousand spectators in the Roman Colosseum, rooting for their champion to claim victory.

A hush fell—thicker than the gravy on the table, heavier than Aunt Joan’s stuffing, and more sacred than Grandma Price’s pumpkin pie.

The forked appendage quivered under the pressure of a thousand unresolved sibling duels.

Earlier that morning, I awakened to the aroma of oven-roasted turkey wafting up the enclosed L-shaped staircase, reminding me that it was Thanksgiving Day.

For a moment, this mild-mannered freshman imagined he was that tenderhearted kindergartner celebrating the traditional holiday with his Pennsylvania cousins at Grandma and Pappy Price’s abode in the Empire State.

However, this year’s commemoration of the 1621 bountiful harvest feast shared by the Mayflower Pilgrims and the Wampanoag Indians stood apart from all the others in recent memory.

Following the death of my paternal grandmother—who loved having her extended family under one roof—the previous month, my family and I would be observing the federal holiday at our own house in Ellwood City, Pennsylvania.

I could still hear the echo of excitement and laughter we shared during those long weekends on the four sets of bunk beds in the upstairs back bedroom of the two-story colonial on Palmer Avenue in Kenmore, New York.

We made many happy memories through the years—watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, having a riotous turkey day food fight, sneaking into the kitchen for pumpkin pie at midnight, and playing an array of board games.

One of the more exciting remembrances was when I convinced my cousins to perform a reenactment of the “First Thanksgiving” for our parents and grandparents.

At the time, I was a wide-eyed third grader with a flair for the theatrical.

Following that once-in-a-lifetime event, my grandfather informed us of our lineage to four Mayflower passengers—John and Joan Hurst Tilley and John and Elizabeth Tilley Howland. I was ecstatic—especially now that I’m the family’s self-appointed genealogist.

“Aha! That’s it!” I declared, channeling my inner third-grade playwright as I descended the steps for a hearty breakfast. “After watching the annual televised parade, I’ll enlist my little sisters to help make Pilgrim hats for the entire family.”

Then it’ll feel like we’re sitting down to eat with our ancestors.

Shortly after eating scrambled eggs and bacon, I raced down the basement steps to watch the spectacular cavalcade, featuring the Radio City Rockettes, with my little sisters.

Our big brother, on the other hand, chose to watch the parade on the 13-inch black-and-white television set in the quiet solitude of our sleeping quarters, two floors above.

“I’ve got a great idea to pass the time,” I suggested, as Santa Claus—sitting atop his sleigh pulled by eight tiny reindeer—came into view, announcing the parade’s end. “If youns help me make some Pilgrim hats, we’ll eat our turkey dinner just like our ancestors.”

“What kind of bonnets will the womenfolk be wearing?” questioned the precocious green-eyed blondie, perched on a corner wedge of an old blue sectional sofa—a remnant Mom picked up at a yard sale.

“Well,” I replied, thinking back to the dramatization from six years earlier, “youns can wear doilies, just like our cousins did when performing the ‘First Thanksgiving’ at Grandma and Pappy Price’s house in New York.”

“I’ve got a better idea,” Michele interjected, running past the pool table to her play kitchen in the opposite corner. “Since I made this paper bonnet in art class earlier this week, we only need two more.”

“That sounds like a plan,” I agreed, inspecting the uniquely designed hat.

While finishing our theme-inspired construction paper projects, Kathleen tried to dampen my spirits with her Negative Nancy viewpoint. “You know, John’s never going to wear this top hat.”

“It’s all about presentation, so leave that to me,” I shot back, squashing her defeatist attitude.

When the minister’s wife called us upstairs to get ready for dinner, I quickly placed the newly made headgear at each place setting before running off to wash my hands in the half bath tucked into the enclosed L-shaped staircase.

“What do we have here?” asked Dad, glancing at the homespun Pilgrim hats. “Looks like we’re going to look like our ancestors while eating this year’s bountiful feast.”

“I wouldn’t be caught dead putting this stupid contraption on my head,” the freckle-faced athlete announced, tossing it like a frisbee in my direction.

Kathleen stuck out her tongue at me as if to say, “I told you so.” I gave her the hairy eyeball in return.

“You’ll put that hat on your head and like it,” demanded Mom, handing her firstborn the discarded primitive hat. “Since your brother and sisters took the time to make these, we’ll wear them as a tribute to the Mayflower Pilgrims.”

Although I made a poor attempt to hide it, my face lit up like a Christmas tree when everyone, including my sulking brother, put on their Pilgrim hats—something Grandma Price would’ve never tolerated.

Upon wearing one such hat to Thanksgiving dinner as a seventh grader, she snatched it from my head like a Fabergé egg; I never saw it again.

Our first solo Thanksgiving dinner went off without a hitch—until Mom pulled a lemon meringue pie, my all-time favorite, from the refrigerator.

All the peaks atop the meringue had been ceremoniously removed.

“Kathleen Marie Price!” Mom shouted, bringing the mutilated pie into the dining room. “If you don’t stop taking the peaks off the lemon meringue pie, I’m going to light a fire under your backside.”

I nearly blew my stack upon seeing the desecrated dessert.

Nevertheless, all was forgotten when I went head-to-head against my sports-oriented brother at opposite ends of a turkey wishbone—something we never had the opportunity to do in New York.

I was moments away from utter humiliation or ultimate victory over a 15-year-old with a display case full of trophies.

With one little snap of the furcula, I ripped the rug out from under the resident high school quarterback.

To the victor go the spoils!