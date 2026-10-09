Square Fairall aboutcommunity

For one Saturday each fall, downtown Clinton becomes a little more crowded, a little louder and certainly filled with a few more tempting smells than usual, and that is part of the beauty of the Clinton Square Fair & BBQ Cookoff.

Now in its 39th year, Square Fair has become more than another date circled on the community calendar. It is one of those traditions that has found a permanent place in the identity of Clinton, providing an opportunity for longtime residents, newcomers and visitors to gather in the heart of the city and simply enjoy being part of the community.

This Saturday, downtown will once again fill with vendors, barbecue teams, food trucks, musicians, dancers and families making their way from one end of the festivities to the other. Approximately 130 vendors and 15 barbecue teams are expected this year, along with a classic car show, live entertainment and plenty more to see and do.

There will be some new wrinkles as well, including the debut of Culture Alley, which will bring performances and displays highlighting the different cultures represented in our area. PBS North Carolina’s Rootle Roadster Tour will also be there, giving younger children an opportunity to mix education and play during their trip to the event.

Those additions are important because traditions should never become stagnant. The best community events hold on to what made people love them in the first place while continuing to evolve and find new reasons for the next generation to come back, something Square Fair has managed to do throughout its long run.

Perhaps the most important part of the event, however, cannot be found on an entertainment schedule or vendor list. It is the people who truly make Square Fair what it is.

It is the chance to run into someone you have not seen in months and spend a few minutes catching up in the middle of the street, while children tug their parents toward the next attraction and neighbors stand around talking as barbecue smoke drifts through downtown. It is local organizations, businesses, churches, performers and volunteers sharing the same few blocks with thousands of others who have come for the same reason — to enjoy their community.

Those moments may seem small individually, but together they represent something important. Community is not built solely through government meetings, major announcements or economic development projects; sometimes it is strengthened simply by giving people a reason to come together, and Square Fair has been doing exactly that for nearly four decades.

There is also something fitting about holding such an event in downtown Clinton. A downtown is supposed to serve as the heart of a community, and events such as Square Fair offer a reminder of what that can look like when the sidewalks and streets are filled with people enjoying everything their hometown has to offer.

For nearly four decades, generations of families have made memories at this event, with children who once attended alongside their parents now bringing children of their own. The faces and attractions may change with time, but the tradition continues, and that kind of longevity should not be taken for granted.

It takes months of planning, cooperation and plenty of work behind the scenes to turn downtown streets into a festival and then return everything to normal when the crowds leave. The organizers, volunteers, public safety personnel, city employees, vendors, performers and everyone else involved deserve credit for keeping the tradition alive year after year.

As Clinton prepares to welcome another Square Fair, we hope residents take advantage of what will be waiting downtown Saturday. Whether it is eating some barbecue, listening to the music, visiting vendors, learning something new in Culture Alley, letting the children enjoy the activities or simply stopping to talk with somebody you have not seen in a while, there are plenty of ways to be part of the occasion.

Thirty-nine years after it began, Square Fair is still giving Clinton a reason to gather, and in a world where people have more ways than ever to remain apart, there is something particularly valuable about a hometown tradition that continues bringing us together.