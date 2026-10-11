“Is it live, or is it Memorex?” If you can remember that tagline from a TV commercial, then I know you’ve been around the block a few times.

The tagline was from a commercial for the Memorex corporation in the 1970’s promoting their cassette tapes. (If you don’t know what they were, ask your parents.) In the commercial, Ella Fitzgerald would hit a high note with her legendary voice, breaking a glass. Then they would play the voice back on the cassette tape and a glass would shatter again.

Then, the announcer would ask the question, “Is it live, or is it Memorex?” Over time, when someone was questioning something, the catchphrase became, “Is it real, or is it Memorex?”

Is it real? That’s the question we seem to be asking often these days. And answering that question can be about as frustrating as it was trying to get that cassette tape unwound after it got stuck in your cassette player. (Once again, if you don’t know, ask your parents.)

Is it real? A few months ago, I saw on the internet, the storehouse of truth, a quote attributed to the comedy actor, Tim Allen. The quote was political in nature and seemed a little too direct in its opinion. After a little digging, I found that the quote had been floating around on the internet for several years and that Tim Allen had not said it. Allen had to actually put out a press release refuting it.

Is it real? That question is getting harder to answer thanks to Artificial Intelligence. There have been television campaign ads in certain markets across the country that have used AI to attack the opposition. The ads have put the opposition candidate in a negative position where it looks like the candidate, but it’s an AI work. It appears to be the candidate, but it’s not. (AI is starting to get really good at that.) Only at the end of the attack ad do you see the mention that Artificial Intelligence was used, but that’s in small letters.

Of course, political attack ads have been around for years. It’s nothing new. And the facts used in those ads are sometimes, let’s say, incorrect and misleading. But the use of Artificial Intelligence takes it to another level. Is that really that candidate hanging out with that politician we dislike? Did they really say those things? Yes, we see it on our TV, but is it really him or her? With all the advancements in AI, we’re quickly reaching a point where it’s already difficult to tell.

In the next few weeks, as we head toward the November election, I’m sure you’ll probably see some political ads on TV, or some posts online that seem questionable. (That will be especially true online, where there are little guardrails.) By all means, question them.

AI is transforming not only the workplace, as a storehouse for knowledge and application, but also our lives. AI has been helpful from time to time in helping me get facts and information for my columns. And it has been helpful with grammar and punctuation. (I have a hard time with commas.) But it hasn’t written any columns for me, as you can probably tell.

Is it real? That question applies to much more than politics. It’s called Artificial Intelligence for a reason, and it’s not real. AI is now and in our future. While there will be many advances because of AI, it’s going to be harder and harder to discern what is real

and what is the creation of Artificial Intelligence. And if we can no longer discern what is real, then being unable to discern truth is not very far behind.