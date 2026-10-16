Somewhere over the rainbow

When Mrs. Marjorie Wetmur — my Dramatics I instructor — joyfully announced the cast for the upcoming play, The Wizard of Oz, I had the starring role.

No, this mild-mannered freshman wasn’t portraying the part of Dorothy Gale.

I was, however, playing the part of The Wizard; and since his name was part of the title, he was the principal character of the stage presentation, right?

Well… at least that’s what I told myself.

In reality, I was the low man on the totem pole.

When the seasoned photographer from the local newspaper — the Ellwood City Ledger — came to take the photograph of the main cast during our one-and-only dress rehearsal, I was sitting in the auditorium seating along with many of my other fellow classmates as Dorothy, the Scarecrow, the Tin Man, and the Cowardly Lion took center stage for the paparazzi.

Talk about the ultimate slap in the face.

It was like having a house land on my ego while the rest of the cast danced off to see the wizard — without me.

How rude!

If only that were the end of the insufferable humiliation I was forced to endure after receiving my itty-bitty part.

But to make matters worse — since there were more students in the class than parts in the elaborate production, The Wizard was to be played by another classmate as well as myself.

What you talkin’ bout, Willis?

I was ready to have a complete meltdown just like the Wicked Witch of the West did after Dorothy tossed a bucket of water upon her.

That’s right — my bit part was so small, you had to look under a microscope just to be able to see it.

Could things get any more mortifying?

You had to ask?

But of course, they did.

Since there were two distinct parts for the great and powerful Oz — the intimidating voice behind the curtain and the mere mortal that Dorothy found bumbling around the control panel behind the curtain — I portrayed the one which was hidden from view; so, the audience, the school district’s kindergarten through third graders and their teachers, would never even lay eyes on me.

Oh, the humanity!

And just like that, my dream of becoming the next heartthrob like James Dean and getting my star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame went up in smoke before I had an opportunity to recite my first line of dialogue.

Nevertheless, I decided to pull myself up by the bootstraps and become the best unseen wizard the Land of Oz had ever known, because I was going to knock their socks off with my flamboyant interpretation.

After all, before television overtook radio, an actor’s voice was all they had.

The moment this budding thespian saw a magical performance of Cinderella by high school drama students at Lincoln Junior-Senior High, near the end of sixth grade, something clicked.

From that day forward, I was chomping at the bit for my own opportunity to shine on that very stage — one I was sure would launch me straight to Juilliard and beyond.

With visions of standing ovations and rose petals being showered upon me, I could already see my name in lights.

Once freshman year came into view, I signed up for Dramatics I & II, without reservation, for an entire year of being exposed to the performing arts.

I can still picture my pint-sized drama teacher standing at the lectern on the stage apron, her voice rising to the rafters on the very first day of school.

“There are no small parts,” Mrs. Wetmur proclaimed, pausing for effect, “only small actors.”

Her voice rang throughout the auditorium like a commandment from the Broadway gods.

This theatrical performer clung to that sage advice and gave it his all — preparing for his big debut before Ellwood City’s youngest sons and daughters, even if the entire performance was destined to unfold from the shadows of the curtain, quite literally.

I borrowed my little sister’s Fisher-Price record player — still sticky from a peanut butter and jelly themed tea party — and plugged it into the nearest outlet like I was preparing for curtain rise at Carnegie Hall.

“We’re Off to See the Wizard” spun to life as I grabbed a vented hairbrush and shouted my lines into the mirror like a boy possessed.

It was method acting — prepubescent edition.

With visions of Dorothy and her newfound friends skipping toward the Emerald City on the yellow brick road, I was ready to take the world by storm — ruby slippers optional, but enthusiasm at full throttle.

I was determined to wow the kindergarten crowd so hard, they’d forget about the flying monkeys entirely.

“I am Oz, the great and powerful!” I spoke in a booming baritone to convey strength of conviction. “Who are you? Who are you?”

While continuing to rehearse my dialogue, I spoke with dedication and commitment to squeeze out every last drop of theatrical flair to make my bit part in the production simply extraordinary.

When the big day finally arrived, this hidden wizard took to his post behind the velvet curtain — hairbrush long replaced with a working mic, with my heart thundering louder than a Munchkin parade.

I drew a deep breath, summoned every ounce of theatrical gravitas I could muster, and belted out my lines with gusto. “I am Oz, the great and powerful! Who are you? Who are you?”

My voice echoed throughout the cavernous auditorium, bouncing off beams and backboards, sending shudders through elementary students and teachers alike.

For a few fleeting moments, I was the great and powerful Oz — unseen, yes, but utterly unforgettable.

All ears were transfixed to the sound of my voice.

After the curtain call and the final bow — performed, I might add, by the visible wizard — I joined the rest of the cast backstage.

As we peeked through one of the stage doors to wave goodbye to a stream of departing third graders, I overheard two teachers chatting near the exit.

“You know,” one of them mused, “there were definitely two actors playing the Wizard.”

“Oh yes,” the other agreed, her voice tinged with awe. “But the first one — the one behind the curtain? He had presence. That voice had Broadway written all over it.”

I didn’t need to be seen to be remembered.

In that moment, with sweat on my palms and joy in my chest, I realized the magic wasn’t in the spotlight — it was in the performance.

And somewhere over the rainbow, a boy with a Fisher-Price record player and a peanut butter and jelly-sticky dream had just taken his very first bow.