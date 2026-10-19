Town hallsallow voicesto be heard

There is a difference between having a voice in your local government and simply having an opinion about it. One requires participation. The other can be expressed from the comfort of your living room.

With the Nov. 3 election approaching, and early voting now under way, Sampson County residents have another opportunity to do more than listen to political advertisements, read social media comments or rely on what their neighbors have heard or think. They can sit across from their elected officials, ask questions and get answers.

County representatives have been traveling throughout Sampson hosting informational town hall-style meetings about the proposed sales tax.

These gatherings are not the same as regularly scheduled town board or county commissioners meetings, and understanding that distinction is important.

A typical town board meeting is where elected officials conduct the business of government. They discuss ordinances, approve expenditures, consider policies and make decisions affecting their communities. Residents may have opportunities to address the board during designated public comment periods, but those meetings generally follow a structured agenda, and dialogue can be limited.

A town hall-style meeting, on the other hand, is intended to encourage conversation. It provides a setting where residents can ask questions, express concerns and seek clarification directly from the people representing them. Rather than watching government conduct its business, citizens have an opportunity to engage with it.

That is precisely why these gatherings matter.

We have covered the proposed half-cent sales tax referendum extensively. At this point, our goal is not to repeat those discussions or tell anyone how to vote. It is to encourage residents to take advantage of the opportunity to become informed.

Perhaps you support the referendum. Perhaps you oppose it. Maybe you are still undecided. Whatever your position, there is value in asking questions and hearing the explanations firsthand.

What would the additional revenue accomplish? How would the money be managed? What accountability measures would be in place? What happens if voters reject the proposal?

These are reasonable questions, and residents should never feel uncomfortable asking them. And county representatives should answer them honestly and without bias.

The county has already held a meeting in Garland and Newton Grove. Additional meetings are scheduled for Oct. 22 at the Sampson County Exposition Center in Clinton and Oct. 29 at Lakewood High School’s media center in Salemburg. Both begin at 6:30 p.m.

While the sales tax referendum is the immediate reason for these gatherings, the importance of public participation extends far beyond one ballot question.

Our communities face decisions involving education, public safety, infrastructure, economic development and the future of local services. Those decisions should not be conversations held exclusively among elected officials.

Residents deserve a seat in those discussions, but they must also be willing to show up.

It is easy to criticize a decision after it has been made. It is much more productive to ask questions, offer suggestions and express concerns while there is still an opportunity to influence the conversation.

We often hear people say that government does not listen to ordinary citizens. Sometimes that criticism may be warranted. But communication is a two-way street. Elected officials have a responsibility to be accessible and transparent, just as residents have a responsibility to remain engaged.

A healthy community needs both.

You do not have to agree with your commissioners to attend one of these meetings. You do not have to understand every detail of a proposed policy. In fact, not understanding something is one of the best reasons to attend.

Democracy does not begin and end at the ballot box. It depends on informed citizens who are willing to participate between elections, too.

So before casting your ballot, consider taking an evening to attend a meeting, ask a question and listen to the answers.