Newest doctorsa vital stepfor our county

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There is something encouraging about seeing people choose Sampson County as a place to build their careers, raise families and become part of our community. It is even more encouraging when those individuals are medical professionals who have dedicated their lives to helping others.

The recent addition of six health care providers to Sampson Regional Medical Center’s growing team is certainly welcome news, particularly in a rural county where access to quality health care remains an ongoing concern.

But beyond the additional physicians and medical expertise, there is another reason to celebrate these new faces. They represent the changing demographics of Sampson County and the importance of having health care professionals who can connect with the people they serve.

Our county has long been a melting pot of cultures, backgrounds and traditions. As our Hispanic and Haitian communities continue to become an increasingly visible part of Sampson’s population, the need for services that accommodate different languages and cultural experiences becomes even more important.

That is especially true in health care.

Imagine visiting a doctor’s office while struggling to explain your symptoms, understand a diagnosis or ask questions about a medication because of a language barrier. For some residents, that challenge can discourage them from seeking medical attention altogether.

Having physicians who speak their language and understand their cultural backgrounds can make a tremendous difference.

Dr. Laurie Rodriguez, originally from Puerto Rico, speaks English and Spanish, while Dr. Ludjelie Manigat, originally from Haiti, speaks four languages, including Spanish and Haitian Creole.

Their abilities represent more than convenience. They can help build trust, improve communication and make patients feel more comfortable discussing their health concerns.

Of course, professional interpreters remain essential when needed, but having providers who can communicate directly with patients in their preferred language is an invaluable asset.

Just as important is the fact that these medical professionals are choosing to practice here.

Some, like Dr. Matthew Ammons and Dr. Iliet Payan, already have connections to the region through their medical training. Others have traveled from different states and countries, bringing experiences and perspectives that can strengthen our local health care system.

And then there is Blanca Reyes, a Clinton native who spent more than a decade working at Sampson Regional Medical Center before continuing her career as a family nurse practitioner. Her story is a reminder of the value of retaining local talent and giving those who call Sampson home opportunities to serve their neighbors.

Rural communities often face difficulties recruiting and retaining medical professionals. Seeing six providers join our local health care system should give residents reason for optimism.

It also speaks to something larger.For years, much of the conversation surrounding rural communities has centered on what they lack — jobs, resources, development and opportunities that often draw younger generations elsewhere.

But stories like this remind us that Sampson County has something worth coming to.

Our community has an opportunity to continue building on that appeal, not only by recruiting talented professionals but by creating an environment where they want to stay.That means supporting our medical institutions, welcoming newcomers and recognizing that our county’s growing diversity is a strength rather than something to fear.

We should want a Sampson County where residents can receive quality medical care without traveling long distances, where language does not stand in the way of treatment and where talented professionals see a future for themselves.

Six new providers will not solve every challenge facing rural health care. But their arrival is a meaningful step in the right direction.