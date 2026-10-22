Encounters with Mister Hollywood

As I walked toward the elevator, a familiar voice called out behind me.

“Are you leaving me?”

After pressing the down button, I turned and saw Mister Hollywood standing at the nurses’ station window overlooking the hallway. He spotted me heading for the elevator and made his way to the window for one last goodbye.

“I’m afraid so,” I replied.

He responded with an exaggerated look of sadness, complete with pouty lips and downcast eyes. It was an Emmy-winning performance, the kind that would have fit perfectly on any daytime soap opera.

At that very moment, I decided our final farewell deserved a little theatrical flair of its own.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow,” I announced.

Without missing a beat, he fired back, “That I shall say good night till it be morrow.”

Another nurse standing nearby looked from him to me and laughed. “Y’all sound like you’re performing a scene from Romeo and Juliet.”

Well, once you’ve been accused of performing Shakespeare, there’s really only one sensible thing to do.

“Goodnight, my sweet Romeo,” I said dramatically as the elevator doors slid open.

“Goodnight, my sweet Juliet,” he replied.

I stepped into the elevator, extended a hand in mock despair, and watched as the doors slowly closed between us.

And that’s how my father’s hospital stay came to a cinematic conclusion.

Of course, every good story has a beginning.

Before Dad ever reached the third floor at Sampson Regional Medical Center, we spent several long hours in the Emergency Room.

Like most families in that situation, we found ourselves living in a world of unanswered questions. We waited for test results, updates, decisions, and direction. By the time we learned he would be admitted upstairs, exhaustion had become our constant companion.

Eventually, we were told he would be staying on the third floor.

Several days would pass there, filled with doctor visits, tests, consultations, and the general anxiety that comes with having a loved one in the hospital.

Shortly after we arrived, a certain male nurse entered the room to help get everything situated for Dad.

That was my first introduction to the man I would later nickname “Mister Hollywood.”

With jet-black hair falling nearly to his shoulders, a neatly trimmed beard and mustache, an arm covered in tattoos, and a smile bright enough to light up a room, he looked less like a male nurse and more like someone who had wandered off the set of a daytime medical drama.

In my imagination, that fictional soap opera was called Heartbeats & Hallways. And Mister Hollywood was clearly one of the lead characters.

What struck me even more than his appearance was his personality.

Almost immediately, he began joking with me. His laughter was infectious, and his easygoing nature brought an unexpected sense of comfort to an otherwise stressful day.

Tired and worn down from hours of waiting and worrying about what might happen to my father, I found myself smiling despite the circumstances.

Sometimes that’s exactly what a person needs.

As the days passed, I spent a lot of time making trips up and down the hospital hallways. Because I was using a walker, my travels weren’t always graceful. One afternoon, I found myself weaving left and right as though I were piloting a runaway shopping cart with a defective wheel.

Mister Hollywood watched my performance for a few moments before delivering his professional medical assessment.

“You look like you’re three sheets to the wind,” he said.

Without missing a beat, I answered, “You should see me behind the wheel of my Nissan Versa.”

Fortunately, he laughed.

The truth is, during difficult times, small moments of humor can mean a great deal.

Anyone who has spent long days sitting beside a hospital bed understands this. There are stretches filled with worry, uncertainty, and waiting.

Then someone tells a joke. Someone makes you smile. Someone brightens an otherwise stressful day.

Those moments become memorable.

As the week continued, our paths crossed often enough that the greetings became more familiar.

One day I was stepping off the elevator when he spotted me immediately.

“Well,” he said, smiling, “if it isn’t my favorite visitor.”

Now, after hearing those words, I may or may not have walked away feeling disproportionately pleased with myself.

I’ll leave that for readers to decide.

One afternoon, I asked him if he could bring some water to my father’s room. As he took care of the request, he paused for a moment and asked how I was holding up.

I followed him into the hallway and answered honestly.

“It’s been a rough couple of weeks,” I admitted. “But seeing your friendly face, along with your uncanny ability to make me laugh, has made it a whole lot easier.”

He placed a hand on my shoulder. “Sometimes laughter is the best medicine.”

Then he flashed one of those trademark smiles.

For a moment, my worries seemed just a little bit lighter.

It was a simple exchange. Nothing extraordinary. Yet it meant the world to me.

What I do know is that when you’re spending long hours concerned about a parent’s health, little acts of kindness stand out.

A smile. A joke. A friendly greeting.

None of them seem particularly significant at the time. Yet somehow, they’re the things you remember the most.

Eventually, the day came when my father was transferred to Goldsboro Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, and our time on the third floor came to an end.

As we prepared to leave, I stopped by the nurses’ station one last time.

That’s when our impromptu Shakespeare production began.

“Parting is such sweet sorrow.”

“That I shall say good night till it be morrow.”

The nurse’s observation about Romeo and Juliet only encouraged us.

A few moments later came the exchange of “Goodnight, my sweet Romeo” and “Goodnight, my sweet Juliet” before the elevator carried me away.

Looking back, I realize this story isn’t really about Mister Hollywood. It’s about the supporting cast members who enter our lives unexpectedly.

The people who aren’t family. The people who aren’t lifelong friends. The people who appear briefly during some chapter of our lives and somehow make the journey a little easier.

The cashier who brightens your morning. The waitress who remembers your order. The stranger who offers a kind word at exactly the right moment. The hospital employee who helps make a difficult week a little easier to bear.

My father eventually left the hospital, and Mister Hollywood remained behind helping care for other patients and families making their own way through difficult days.

I never did tell him about the nickname I’d given him, and that’s probably for the best.

But long after I’ve forgotten room numbers, test results, and the maze of hospital hallways, I’ll remember the laughter, the hallway banter, and the reminder that even in places associated with worry and uncertainty, kindness still has a way of finding us.

And somewhere in the back of my mind, the theme music from Heartbeats & Hallways is probably still playing, waiting for the next dramatic episode to unfold.