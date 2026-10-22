Don’t eat the candy!

Treat or trick? Sampson County voters beware!

Near the end of your ballot, you’re asked to approve permanent changes to the North Carolina constitution that look appealing. But like Halloween candy from a suspicious stranger, these proposals are actually very harmful.

In particular, an amendment about local property taxes is really a gift to the big utility companies, data centers and Raleigh politicians.

The ballot question reads, “For or Against: Constitutional amendment requiring limits on property tax increases by local governments.”

But if it passes, the actual sentence added to the constitution reads, “The General Assembly shall enact general laws limiting the amount by which the levy of taxes on property may increase, which may include exceptions.”

That last phrase – “which may include exceptions” – opens the door for super-sized property owners to lobby state legislators for special tax breaks and extra protection the rest of us won’t get.

In other words, the amendment not only gives control of local property taxes to politicians in Raleigh; it also tells them they can hand out favors to whoever they want.

The big winners will be corporate owners with lobbyists and campaign money to attract the attention of political leaders.

In Sampson County, Duke Energy is the number on property taxpayer, as it does in Harnett, Wayne and many other counties, followed by Enviva Pellets and Smithfield Packing. In Duplin County, Butterball ranks first, followed by Murphy-Brown and Duplin Land Development’s River Landing complex.

Corporate owners lead the lists of property owners in cities and counties across the state, and they rightly provide a crucial share of the tax revenue needed to finance public services.

The top 10 on Sampson County’s list pay more property taxes than 3,000 families in homes worth $250,000 apiece. You can understand why corporations will lobby for special treatment if this amendment passes.

Ten years ago, IBM and its data center in the Research Triangle Park paid the most in property taxes in Durham County. Today, IBM has dropped off the top 10 list, due to its persistent litigation and lobbying.

Even if the legislature doesn’t pick favorites for “exceptions” and instead limits everyone’s tax payment, we will still lose. The big taxpayers will benefit the most and leave a giant hole in the local budget. We’ll have to fill the hole with higher fees and sales taxes that hit low- and middle-income families hardest – or we lose the funds needed for public safety, schools, water and sewer service, etc.

Like many civic groups, the nonpartisan League of Women Voters recommends that voters oppose the property tax amendment. LWV says it “would shift greater authority over local funding decisions to the state while leaving the actual limits, formulas and possible exceptions to future legislation.”

The NC Budget and Tax Center points out that the amendment doesn’t guarantee a lower property tax rate for homeowners; it just gives state legislators authority to pick who gets relief and who pays more.

Another constitutional amendment on our ballot would cap the state’s income tax rate at 3.5%. The cap would ban a system that taxes the super-rich and corporations at a higher rate than moderate-income residents – and would force increases in local taxes.

The Budget and Tax Center estimates the income tax amendment will eventually require replacing lost state revenue with higher sales taxes that cost the average working family over $1,100 a year.

Spread the word far and wide. Go to https://ncvoteagainst.org to learn more.

Don’t eat the candy! Tell everyone to vote against sugar-coated amendments that will give more power to state politicians and big corporations at our expense.