Awarenessthat effectsall genders

Domestic violence is one of those subjects that far too often remains hidden behind closed doors. It is a painful reality that affects families, destroys relationships, traumatizes children and leaves emotional scars that can last a lifetime.

Yet, despite greater awareness and countless efforts to bring this issue into the light, too many people continue to suffer in silence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a time to recognize survivors, remember those whose lives have been lost and remind our communities that abuse, in any form, should never be tolerated.

And while much of the conversation surrounding domestic violence understandably focuses on women and children, we must remember another important truth: Men can be victims, too.Domestic violence does not discriminate based on gender, age, race, income or social standing. A man can be physically assaulted, emotionally manipulated, threatened or controlled by someone he loves just as a woman can. His pain is no less real, and his suffering should never be dismissed simply because society expects men to be strong enough to defend themselves.

Unfortunately, that expectation is precisely why some male victims remain silent. They fear being ridiculed, having their masculinity questioned or simply not being believed.

No one should have to prove the legitimacy of their suffering.

Perhaps one of the most troubling aspects of domestic violence is how easily it can become normalized.

For some, abuse is all they have ever known. They grew up in households where shouting, intimidation, physical violence and emotional cruelty were part of everyday life. When those experiences become familiar, it can be difficult to recognize that such behavior has no rightful place in a healthy relationship.

Others remain in abusive situations because they believe love will eventually change the person hurting them. They hold on to promises, apologies and memories of better days, convincing themselves that the next time will somehow be different.But love should never require someone to sacrifice their safety, dignity or peace of mind.

There are also those who stay because they are embarrassed, ashamed or fearful of what others might think. Some worry about finances, their children or having nowhere else to turn. Others face threats from their abusers or fear that attempting to leave could place them in even greater danger.

These are complicated circumstances, and it would be unfair to suggest that escaping an abusive relationship is as simple as walking out the door.

What should never be complicated is our understanding that the victim is not responsible for the abuse.We must also recognize that domestic violence is not limited to black eyes, bruises or broken bones. It can involve constant humiliation, controlling finances, isolating someone from family and friends, monitoring their every move or making them feel worthless.

And when children witness these behaviors, the damage can extend into another generation. Even when they are not physically harmed, children who grow up surrounded by domestic violence can carry fear, confusion and distorted perceptions of relationships into adulthood.

That cycle must be broken.

As a community, we have a responsibility to stop treating domestic violence as merely a private family matter that should be swept under the rug. There is a difference between respecting someone’s privacy and turning a blind eye to suffering.

We should listen without judgment when someone finds the courage to speak up. We should offer compassion rather than criticism, support rather than ridicule and resources rather than empty promises.

And we must hold abusers accountable, regardless of their gender or standing in the community.

Most importantly, we must teach our young people that love is not possession, jealousy is not proof of affection, and intimidation is not a form of respect. Healthy relationships are built on trust, communication, understanding and mutual dignity — never fear.

To anyone suffering in silence, know that your voice matters, your safety matters and your life matters.

Domestic violence should never be accepted as the price of love, the consequence of marriage or simply something that happens behind closed doors.

And no one should ever have to suffer in silence.