Milestones not being reached

Last week, I heard a news commentator say that 60 percent of the men in America under 30 years of age continue to live with their parents. That reminded me of a time after I graduated from college.

There I was, in charge of the men’s dressing room at Sears during the 1977 Christmas season. A 23-year-old college graduate handing out tags to people as they went to try on clothes. I hoped that I wouldn’t see too many folks I knew while sitting there, making sure the customers would bring out the same number of garments as they carried in. I was back home, but at least I was working.

I graduated from ECU in 1976 with a major in corrections and social work. I’m still not certain why I chose that major. It may be because the major required little math, and I hated math. (It’s funny that I would end up working for almost 30 years in a job where I dealt with numbers every day.)

After graduating, I started working with the N.C. Department of Corrections at the prison in Williamston. It didn’t take me long to realize that it wasn’t going to be the career for me. Every day at work felt like being in prison because, well, that’s where I was. So, thinking I had another job lined up, I quit the prison job after working nine months. But the new job never materialized.

So I ended up back home in Clement, living with my parents. While it always felt good to be back home, I wanted to get away from there as soon as possible and be back on my own. It was embarrassing to be an adult and back living with your parents. So I worked hard trying to get another job, filling out applications, going to interviews and looking wherever I could for a job so I could be out on my own as soon as possible.

But I also worked. That summer and fall, I worked at the tobacco market in Dunn, which my father managed. It was hard, hot work. But I enjoyed working with the other employees and with the farmers. It was also a good experience working with my father that tobacco season. After being out on my own for a while, I saw the work he did in a new light and began to respect him more for it.

After the market closed, I worked at Sears during that Christmas season, as mentioned above. Soon after that, I got a job with the Department of Revenue and moved to Lumberton. I had been back home for eight months. It had ended up being a good eight months, but I was ready to get back on my own.

I was reminded of that time after reading a report from the Pew Research Center titled “Young adults in the U.S. are reaching key life milestones later than in the past.” The report compared data on 21- and 25-year-old young adults from 1980 and 2021. It examined full-time work, financial independence, living independently of parents, marriage and having a child in the household. Since more young adults are attending college, the changes for the 21-year-olds can somewhat be understood.

But it was the changes for the 25-year-olds, especially among males, that stood out. There was a slight drop in full-time work (7 percentage points) and financial independence (4 percentage points) among 25-year-olds from 1980 to 2021. Interestingly, 25-year-old women have actually gained in financial independence, while men have shown a substantial decrease.

But the big changes 40 years later were in nonfinancial areas for both. There was a 16-percentage-point drop in living independently of parents, from 84 to 68 percent; a 41-percentage-point drop in marriage, from 63 to 22 percent; and a 22-percentage-point drop in having a child in the household, from 39 to 17 percent.

So, what does this say? Well, it means more and more young adults are staying at home with mom and dad, especially young men. They’re not getting married and not having kids. According to the 2021 census, there were 30 million adults in the U.S. between the ages of 18 and 25. They’re getting started later in life in areas that are considered milestones in being an adult. And these are milestones that help bring stability to a community and to a nation.

Since it seems that many young folks are delaying entering adulthood, maybe government should consider delaying giving them some of the privileges of adulthood. Maybe the age to own a firearm should be raised, and maybe the voting age should also be raised. (Just a closing thought to upset the right and the left in one sentence.)