It’s future shouldhelp people justas its past did

See related story A1

There is an old saying that one person’s trash is another person’s treasure. While we would never consider the historic College Street School in Clinton to be anything close to trash, we certainly believe the right person could turn the aging property into something akin to a treasure and valuable for our community.

And with the growing need for affordable housing across Sampson County, the opportunity is practically staring us in the face.

Clinton City Schools is preparing to sell the historic property, which has not been used for educational purposes since 2019. While the building needs considerable repairs, we believe its usefulness is far from over.

Imagine that old school building transformed into affordable apartments for young teachers, police officers, firefighters, health care workers or families simply looking for a decent place to call home.With approximately seven acres of property, perhaps there is even room for additional housing, such as townhomes, while preserving the historic character of the school itself.

Housing has become increasingly expensive across the country, but here in Sampson County, affordability is only part of the problem. Availability is another.

We simply do not have an abundance of apartment complexes or rental communities. For young professionals hoping to establish themselves here, families trying to get on their feet or residents looking to downsize, the options can be limited.And when people cannot find somewhere to live, they may ultimately decide to build their futures somewhere else.

That is why we applaud Clinton City Schools Superintendent Dr. Wesley Johnson’s vision of potentially converting the property into apartments for beginning educators and other young professionals.We also appreciate the district’s decision to work with Preservation North Carolina to find a developer capable of restoring the property rather than allowing it to deteriorate.

Of course, we understand that such an undertaking would not be cheap.

Our county government and school systems are already facing financial challenges. With voters preparing to decide on a proposed half-cent sales tax increase to help fund educational needs, we certainly are not suggesting taxpayers should shoulder another multimillion-dollar project.But somewhere, there is a developer, contractor, investor or business owner with the resources and imagination to see what this property could become.

Perhaps historic preservation incentives, housing development programs or private partnerships could help make such a project financially feasible.

More importantly, we hope whoever takes on the property understands that affordable housing should truly be affordable. A renovated building filled with apartments that working-class residents cannot afford would do little to address the problem we are facing.

There is an economic benefit to consider as well. More housing means more people living, working and spending money locally. It also gives employers another reason to believe they can attract and retain workers in Sampson County.

For generations, College Street School served as a place where young people received an education and prepared for their futures. Its historical significance deserves respect, and its potential deserves serious consideration.We recognize that not every aging building can be saved, but demolition should not be the first answer simply because restoration presents challenges.

We do not need another vacant landmark slowly falling into disrepair, nor do we need another piece of Clinton’s history reduced to rubble.What we need are individuals willing to invest in this community while addressing a need that continues to grow.

College Street School helped generations of residents prepare for their futures.Wouldn’t it be fitting if its next chapter helped provide future generations with a place to call home?