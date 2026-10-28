Seniors shouldenjoy theirspecial night

There is something special about senior night under the Friday night lights, inside a packed gymnasium or along the sidelines of a soccer field. The flowers, photographs, hugs and occasional tears all serve as reminders that another chapter in the lives of our young people is drawing to a close.

Across Sampson County, our high schools are celebrating seniors who participate in fall sports, recognizing student-athletes who have dedicated countless hours to representing their schools and communities.

For some, senior night marks the culmination of four years of hard work, early morning practices, long bus rides, victories and defeats. For others, it represents friendships formed, lessons learned and memories that will last long after the final whistle blows.And while the scoreboard may determine who wins or loses that evening, senior night reminds us that some of life’s greatest victories cannot be measured in points.

We often tell our young people not to rush through their childhood, but it is easy to understand why they do. They look forward to getting their driver’s license, becoming seniors, graduating and finally stepping into adulthood. Yet, somewhere along the way, those moments they once couldn’t wait to experience become memories they wish they could revisit.

That is what makes senior night so meaningful.It is also a reminder of the importance of having someone in your corner.

One of the most heartwarming traditions of senior night is watching parents, grandparents, siblings and other loved ones proudly escort their seniors across the field or court. Those few steps represent years of sacrifices, encouragement and unconditional support.

But we would be remiss not to acknowledge something that can be equally heartbreaking: seeing a senior who has no parent or family member present to share that moment.

There are many reasons why a loved one may be absent, and we should never rush to judge circumstances we do not understand. Still, it is difficult to watch a young person experience such an important milestone without someone beside them.That is why we commend the coaches, teachers, administrators and other mentors who step forward to fill that space. Their willingness to walk alongside a senior speaks volumes about the impact educators can have beyond the classroom or playing field.

Sometimes, the greatest lesson a coach can teach has nothing to do with the sport itself. Sometimes, simply showing up for a young person is more meaningful than any championship trophy.

To those adults who make certain a senior feels celebrated, supported and appreciated, we offer our sincere gratitude. Your presence may mean more than you will ever know.

And to our seniors, we offer this encouragement: Enjoy the ride.Take the pictures. Hug your teammates. Thank your coaches. Appreciate your teachers and the family members who have supported you. Laugh about the memories, even the embarrassing ones, and don’t be afraid to shed a tear when the moment calls for it.

Before long, the uniforms will be turned in, the locker rooms will belong to another class and the familiar routines of high school will become stories you share years down the road.Some of you will continue playing sports. Others will pursue college, military service, careers or different dreams entirely. Whatever direction life takes you, the experiences and relationships built during these years will remain part of who you are.

Senior night may be one of your final walks representing your school, but it is certainly not the end of your journey.So cherish these moments while you have them. One day, you may find yourself standing along those same sidelines, watching another generation take that walk and remembering when it was your turn.

And when that day comes, we hope you remember not just the cheers from the crowd, but the people who stood beside you when your name was called.