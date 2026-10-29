Humpty Dumpty goes to the emergency room

As I stepped off the elevator on the third floor of Sampson Regional Medical Center, I was greeted by a concerned expression.

“What happened to you?” asked the male nurse I would later nickname Sir Patch-a-Lot.

His eyes locked onto the bloody paper towel pressed against my forehead.

“Do I need stitches?” I asked.

He looked at the wound. “I think you might.”

There was a brief pause.

Then came the question that changed the trajectory of my afternoon.

“Did this happen in the parking lot?” he questioned.

“No,” I replied. “It happened in my kitchen.”

His eyebrows rose. “You came all the way here like that?

“Of course.”

At that point, another nurse informed me that the third floor was not, in fact, the appropriate destination for people who had recently bounced their heads off a tile floor.

“You need to go to the Emergency Department.”

I figured she had a point. But, of course, there was a perfectly logical explanation for my presence on the third floor. I had brought my mother to visit my father, who was a patient there.

In my mind, dropping her off before seeking treatment for my own self-inflicted injuries seemed entirely reasonable to me.

Then again, what did I know? I had a traumatic head wound. My definition of “reasonable” may have been open to interpretation at this point.

Fortunately, Sir Patch-a-Lot volunteered to escort me downstairs in a wheelchair.

And that’s how I ended up heading to the Emergency Room.

Of course, every good story has a beginning. Mine began with breakfast. Actually, it began with a splitting headache.

I woke up an hour later than usual feeling as though someone had spent the night using my skull for batting practice. Nevertheless, breakfast wasn’t going to cook itself.

Soon I was sitting on my walker at the kitchen stove preparing a feast that would have made a cardiologist noticeably uncomfortable.

A two-egg cheese omelet. Two strips of bacon. A slice of toast with grape jam. Orange juice. A Starbucks Frappuccino. And green tea.

The breakfast of champions.

In hindsight, that’s enough food to sustain a small hiking expedition in the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Upon finishing up the cooking, I began putting ingredients back into the refrigerator. One hand remained on my walker, and the other reached into the fridge.

That’s when disaster struck.

Without warning, my toast popped out of the toaster. The sudden noise startled me. The walker shifted. My balance disappeared. And gravity took over.

Timber!

I hit the floor like a pine tree being harvested by an ambitious lumberjack. My head bounced off the tile. The kitchen won. I lost. And the dishes shouted triumphantly from the cupboards.

As I lay there staring at the ceiling, I briefly considered several important questions.

Was I about to pass out? Was I about to throw up? And why did the floor seem so pleased with itself?

Eventually I managed to get back on my feet and assess the damage.

There was blood. Quite a bit of blood. This seemed less than ideal.

But I had another problem. My breakfast was getting cold. So, I sat down and ate.

I realize this may not have been the decision most medical professionals would recommend. Nevertheless, I had just spent the better part of an hour preparing breakfast, and I wasn’t about to let a little head wound interfere with my meal.

Priorities are priorities.

After eating, I caught a glimpse of myself in the bathroom mirror.

The wound looked bad. But my attention was drawn elsewhere. My hair.

Jumping Jehoshaphat! It looked like a greasy mop that had survived a natural disaster.

At that moment, a horrifying thought crossed my mind.

What if I ran into Mister Hollywood at the hospital?

Holy smokes, Batman!

I could not appear before the cast of Heartbeats & Hallways looking like I’d spent the morning wrestling a lawn mower.

So, I washed my hair in the kitchen sink.

To this day, I may be the only person in Sampson County who has shampooed his hair with a combination of shampoo, water, and blood.

Eventually I decided I was presentable enough for public viewing.

Then I drove my mother and myself to the hospital.

In retrospect, this probably wasn’t my finest decision, but fortunately we arrived in one piece. So, it’s a good thing I wasn’t seeing double when we passed an oncoming semi on Faison Highway.

Once there, I escorted her to the third floor to visit my father.

To my disappointment, Mister Hollywood was nowhere to be found.

Apparently, he had the day off, yet again.

Instead, fate introduced me to his ambitious understudy, Sir Patch-a-Lot.

Although not part of the official Heartbeats & Hallways cast, he quickly proved himself capable of starring in his own episode.

As he wheeled me toward the Emergency Department, I discovered he possessed one of those deep voices normally reserved for country music singers and movie trailer narrators.

Meanwhile, I was trying to explain how a slice of toast had essentially launched a sneak attack against me.

The story seemed ridiculous even as I told it. Nonetheless, it was all true.

When we arrived in the Emergency Room, I checked in and introduced myself appropriately.

“My name is Humpty Dumpty,” I told the registrar. “Can you put me together again?”

She smiled.

That seemed encouraging.

Over the next two hours, medical professonals examined my head, asked questions, and undoubtedly reconsidered some of their career choices.

Eventually, they decided stitches were unnecessary.

Instead, they cleaned the wound and sealed everything up with a dab of medical glue.

It was somehow comforting to learn that after decades of medical advancement, a significant part of my treatment involved what appeared to be highly sophisticated super glue.

Before long, Humpty Dumpty had officially been reassembled.

Patched up and cleared for release, I made my way back upstairs.

When the elevator doors opened on the third floor, Sir Patch-a-Lot happened to be nearby.

We made eye contact immediately.

I raised an arm and made my grand announcement.

“I’m back, you lucky people.”

A smile crossed his face.

Apparently modern medicine had succeeded.

Looking back, the whole episode seems almost absurd.

What began as a routine breakfast ended with a trip to the Emergency Room, a head glued back together, and a nurse wheeling me through the hospital because I had lost a battle with a toaster.

Not exactly one of my finer moments.

Still, there is something to be said for the people who help put us back together when life knocks us down.

Sometimes they’re family. Sometimes they’re friends. And sometimes they’re hospital employees who calmly guide a slightly concussed columnist through an unexpected adventure.

The good news is that Humpty Dumpty lived to fight another day. The bad news is that I remain fully capable of creating material for future columns.

If my recent track record is any indication, somebody should probably wrap me in bubble wrap to avoid any future visits to the Emergency Room.