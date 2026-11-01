Please vote;it’s important

There are some elections that deserve more attention than others, and for the people of Sampson County, this year’s midterm election is certainly one of them.

Today marks the final opportunity for residents to cast their ballots during early voting, which concludes at 3 p.m. Those who have yet to vote will have one more opportunity on Tuesday, Nov. 3, when voters across North Carolina head to the polls for the general election.

We cannot stress enough just how important it is that Sampson County residents let their be voices heard.

Too often, we see people turn out in droves every four years to cast their ballots in a presidential election, only to sit on the sidelines when midterms roll around. While choosing the leader of our nation is undoubtedly important, the decisions made in local and state elections can have just as much, if not more, influence on our everyday lives.

This year is a prime example.

Sampson County voters will have a say in who serves as their sheriff, a position that carries tremendous responsibility for public safety and law enforcement throughout our communities. They will also decide whether to approve a proposed half-cent sales tax increase designated for public education, an issue that has generated considerable discussion in recent months.

Then there is the proposed amendment to the North Carolina Constitution concerning limits on property tax increases by local governments. That decision could have lasting implications for how counties and municipalities manage their finances and provide essential services.

Add in the other proposed constitutional amendments, congressional contests, statewide judicial races and legislative elections, and it becomes abundantly clear that this ballot is vital.

These are decisions with great impact and we should treat it that way, casting our ballot.

Yet, despite the significance of these issues, there will undoubtedly be individuals who choose not to participate.Some may feel their single vote doesn’t matter. Others may believe the outcome has already been decided or that politics simply isn’t worth their time.

We respectfully disagree. Every vote represents an opportunity to have a say in the direction of our government. It is a constitutional right that should never be taken lightly, particularly when so many throughout history fought to ensure that right could be exercised.

And exercising it doesn’t have to be complicated. Take a few minutes out of your day, visit your polling place and cast your ballot. Whether that means making time today before early voting ends or setting aside time Tuesday, the important thing is to participate.

But participation should come with preparation. We encourage every voter to thoroughly research the candidates seeking office and the proposals appearing on the ballot. Understand what each candidate stands for, what responsibilities come with the position they seek and how their decisions could affect our county.

Likewise, don’t simply vote for or against a referendum or constitutional amendment because of a catchy slogan, a political advertisement or something shared on social media. Read the language, understand the potential consequences and make a decision based on facts rather than assumptions.

You don’t have to agree with your neighbor, your family members or even the opinions expressed on this editorial page. That is the beauty of democracy. We can disagree on the direction our government should take while still respecting one another’s right to have a voice.

What matters is that those decisions are informed and that the opportunity to participate isn’t wasted.

So whether you are a lifelong voter or someone who has never cast a ballot in a midterm election, we encourage you to make this election a priority.

The polls are open. The choices are yours. And the consequences of those choices will extend well beyond Election Day.

Don’t let your voice go unheard. Sampson County’s future is worth a few minutes of your time.