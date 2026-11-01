Coming home for homecoming

“You are coming to homecoming, aren’t you?” It was one of those questions that are really a command, like, “You are going to take out the trash, aren’t you?”

Every year Pa would make sure to remind my sister and I that homecoming at Bethabara Methodist Church was coming up. It was understood that we were expected to be there on the fourth Sunday in October. We would be there. And not just because Daddy and Momma were expecting us to be there. I’ve looked forward to going back. I have probably missed only three or four homecomings at Bethabara since I’ve become an adult. And that’s been a lot of years.

Homecomings have always been a tradition, especially in rural churches. It’s a time, usually in the Fall, when the church family comes back home to the church of their youth. You would get to see old friends and relatives and renew acquaintances. It was a great way to get back in touch with your roots. And then there is the food.

The highlight of homecoming for me was always the homecoming dinner. (Don’t call it lunch.) A long row of tables would be set up outside. After the morning worship service, we call it preaching, everyone would head out to their cars to get their food. Soon, those tables would be filled with good ol’ home cooking. We would carry dishes and dishes of food that Momma had cooked. Many times, Daddy would get up early homecoming Sunday morning and go out to the barn and fry a bunch of chicken.

But soon the long row of tables would be filled with food. I kept a close watch to see where the chicken pastry, turnips and other favorite foods were placed on the tables. I also made sure to know where Aunt Lettie would put her cake. I would make sure to head to the dessert table fast in order to get a big piece of whatever cake she made for homecoming. Because whatever it was, I knew it was going to be good.

This past Sunday, Terri and I headed back up to Clement and to Bethabara Methodist Church for another homecoming service. To be honest, I was a little nervous because they had asked me to be the speaker. I certainly don’t consider myself a public speaker, but I appreciated the opportunity

As I started thinking about what to speak on, I thought about probably the best example of a homecoming in the Bible. It is the parable Jesus taught about the lost son, or the prodigal son, found in Luke 15. You probably know the story well.

The son demands his inheritance from his father, leaves for another country and blows it all. Ending up working in a pigpen, (not the best of places for a Jew to be) he comes to his senses. He thinks, “I’d be better off a servant in my father’s house than here in this pigpen.” He is sorry and realizes that he has sinned against God and his father. He heads home. What happens next is the homecoming story.

“While the son was still a long way off, his father saw him and felt sorry for his son. So the father ran to him, hugged and kissed him.” Even as the son tried to ask forgiveness, the father was ordering a celebration, because his son “was lost, but now he is found!” He was back home.

It was great to be back home at Bethabara for homecoming, and to see old acquaintances from years gone by. It also meant a lot to me that several from my

family were able to be there. And yes, the food was good, and, of course, I ate too much!

But there’s another homecoming that we all were created for. One of the early church fathers, St. Augustine, wrote, “You have made us for yourself, O Lord, and our heart is restless until it rests in you.” You may not be in a pigpen like the prodigal son, but you know that things are not right in your life. The way back home has been made possible by Jesus Christ. The Father is waiting for His children. Isn’t it time to come home?