Tis’ the seasonfor thanksand caring

As the holiday season approaches, many of us will find ourselves caught up in the familiar hustle and bustle of preparing meals, purchasing gifts, decorating homes and making plans for family gatherings. But amid all the excitement, we should remember what this time of year is truly about: gratitude, generosity, kindness and, above all, love.

The holidays have a special way of bringing people together. They remind us of the importance of family, the value of friendship and the blessings we sometimes overlook during our everyday routines. Yet, as we prepare to celebrate another Thanksgiving and Christmas, we encourage everyone to take a moment to appreciate something that money simply cannot buy — time with those we love.

The unfortunate reality of life is that tomorrow is never promised to any of us.Every day, families are forced to say goodbye to loved ones they thought would be around for many more years. Parents grow older, grandparents become more fragile, and those familiar faces who have always been part of our holiday traditions may not always be there to occupy their usual seats at the dinner table.

Even more heartbreaking, we continue to see young lives cut tragically short by illnesses, unexpected accidents and other circumstances beyond anyone’s control. These losses serve as painful reminders that age does not guarantee another tomorrow, and none of us knows when our final conversation, embrace or family gathering will come.

That is why we believe this holiday season should be about more than what is underneath the Christmas tree or how much food is spread across the Thanksgiving table. It should be about the people gathered around them.

Take the time to visit your parents and grandparents. Call that relative you haven’t spoken to in months. Check on an old friend. Put aside petty disagreements that have kept families divided for far too long. Tell your children how proud you are of them, and remind those closest to you just how much they mean to your life.

And perhaps, most importantly, don’t wait until someone is gone to express how much you love and appreciate them.

Too often, we hear the most beautiful words spoken about people at their funerals. We gather to celebrate their lives, share cherished memories and speak of the countless ways they touched our hearts. While those tributes are meaningful, imagine how much more powerful those words could have been if the person being honored had the opportunity to hear them.

Give people their flowers while they can still smell them.Let them know they are loved while they can still feel your embrace. Thank them for their sacrifices while they can still hear your voice. Celebrate their accomplishments while they can still share in the joy.

The same spirit should extend beyond our own households. There are neighbors who will spend the holidays alone, families struggling to make ends meet and individuals quietly carrying burdens that others may never see. A warm meal, a thoughtful gesture, a helping hand or simply a few minutes of genuine conversation can make a tremendous difference.

Generosity does not always require money, and kindness costs absolutely nothing.

As we enter this season of thanksgiving and celebration, we hope our community embraces the opportunity to slow down and reconnect with what truly matters. Take the pictures, share the stories, laugh a little louder and hold those hugs a little longer. Make memories that will remain long after the decorations have been packed away.