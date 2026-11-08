Were youamong thosewho voted?

There is an old saying that elections have consequences. But perhaps an even greater truth is that failing to participate in elections has consequences, too.

Following Tuesday’s midterm elections, Sampson County residents have plenty to discuss. Candidates were elected, decisions were made and a sales tax referendum was approved that will have a direct impact on the county’s financial future.

Yet, with fewer than half of Sampson County’s registered voters participating in this year’s election, one question deserves to be asked: Where was everybody else?

The statistics show that in Tuesday’s election, and the early voting leading up to it, brought out 18,558 registered voters to cast ballots. That sounds good until you consider there are actually 38,924 registered voters in Sampson County, meaning only 47 percent of those who could make choices in the midterms actually did.

So again we ask: where was everybody else?

We previously emphasized in this newspaper that an informed vote is a powerful vote. We stand by those words, perhaps even more strongly following Tuesday’s results.

Voting is not simply about showing up at the polls and filling in a bubble beside a familiar name or political party. It is about understanding who is asking to represent you, what they stand for and how their decisions could impact your family, your livelihood and your community.

And if you cannot be bothered to take a few minutes to cast a ballot, it becomes difficult to justify complaining about the outcome afterward.That may sound harsh, but consider the alternative.

If you ignored the races involving county commissioners or school board members, what responsibility do you bear when decisions are made concerning taxes, education or county spending?

And if you did not participate in Tuesday’s sales tax referendum, which passed with 10,886 votes in favor and 6,804 against, you surrendered your opportunity to help determine whether that additional half-cent tax would be implemented.

You still have the right to voice your displeasure. That right belongs to every citizen, regardless of whether they voted or not. But exercising that right carries considerably more credibility when you have also exercised your responsibility to participate in the democratic process.

The same accountability should apply to those who voted but failed to educate themselves about their choices.

If you cast your ballot for someone simply because of the political party beside their name, because you recognized their last name or because somebody told you who to support, you cannot reasonably act surprised when that individual supports policies or makes decisions with which you disagree.

You voted for that person. Did you take the time to learn what that person believed?

Political loyalty should never replace independent thought, and familiarity should never be mistaken for qualification.

Perhaps the most troubling aspect of voter participation in smaller communities is the tendency to treat presidential elections as the only contests worthy of attention.

The irony is that municipal and midterm elections can have a far more immediate impact on our daily lives than many of the decisions being debated in Washington.County commissioners help determine how local tax dollars are spent. School board members make decisions affecting classrooms, teachers and students. Sheriffs oversee public safety, while municipal leaders address roads, utilities and development.

These are not distant political figures. Their decisions impact our neighborhoods, schools and wallets.

We understand that some people face legitimate obstacles to voting, whether those involve work schedules, transportation, health concerns or other circumstances. Those challenges should not be dismissed, and efforts to make voting accessible should remain a priority.But for those who have every opportunity to participate and simply choose not to, the responsibility cannot always be placed elsewhere.

Democracy requires more than opinions. It requires participation.

To those who voted Tuesday, thank you. And to those who stayed home without good reason, we hope the next election brings a different decision.

An informed vote is a powerful vote. But a vote never cast is a voice never heard where it matters most.And when the rewards or consequences of Tuesday’s election begin taking shape, remember that choosing not to participate was also a choice.