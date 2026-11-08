Some more wandering thoughts

Just a few wandering thoughts from a wondering mind. I heard there was a book with that title that makes for interesting reading. But the book is now out of print. (The publisher went out of business.) So, you folks who have a copy may be holding on to something valuable. Or maybe not.

Don’t you miss those campaign commercials that we enjoyed so much during this past election season? Weren’t they all so positive and just made you feel good about the state of our country? And I appreciated how the candidates also always tried to show their opposition in such a positive light. But fortunately, it won’t be too long before we get to see campaign ads for 2028. I can’t wait. I’m sure they’ll be just as uplifting.

Recently, I’ve seen photos online of cars backed up bumper to bumper on the Blue Ridge Parkway this Fall during leaf season. It’s beautiful being in the mountains when the leaves are changing, and yes, I’ve headed that way several times during the Fall in the past. But isn’t it funny that folks will drive miles and miles just to watch leaves die.

Seeing all those cars and the crowds in the mountains this Fall made me wonder about something else. Probably the key issue in the election this year has been the rising cost of everything. The operative word used has been “affordability.” People state that due to the high costs and inflation, they can’t afford to live the way they feel they should.

But there’s a traffic jam of people in the mountains, the stadiums at most football games are packed with fans, and the parking lot at the restaurants are full. The Savannah Bananas are the independent entertaining baseball team that has packed stadiums during its season. Since there has been such a demand for tickets, they are now having a lottery for tickets for the coming season.

It seems like everyone is complaining about the rising costs of just about everything, but it hasn’t stopped folks from going and doing what they want and paying those high prices. I wonder if there will be a tipping point when people can’t afford to spend on the extras, and will they realize it too late.

Maybe it’s already too late, and many people, especially younger adults know it. This trend is what many economists are calling, “disillusionomics.” Basically, it’s where people are disillusioned about the prospects for their future. They have a lack of faith in the future that they were told would be available to them and now seems out of reach.

So why not go ahead and spend what you have, or don’t have, on enjoying life now. Economists call this “doom spending,” so go enjoy that concert in spite of those high-priced tickets, that football game, or that expensive vacation.

Maybe it can be explained more accurately by what I heard a speaker say years ago. I can’t remember who exactly said it, but what else is new? He said, “The problem with the present is that the future isn’t as bright as it used to be.”

Finally, sometimes while I’m on the road at work, I’ll get a phone call from the office wanting to know my ETA. (Estimated Time of Arrival) More than likely that means

that there’s more to be done when I get back to the office. Most of the time I can give a pretty accurate time of arrival, unless I get caught in Raleigh traffic.

But there’s another time of arrival that I’m not sure of, but I’m sure it’s much closer than it used to be. I may not be sure of the time of that arrival, but since I am trusting in Jesus Christ as my Savior, I am sure of the destination. And no matter what happens in politics and the economy, that makes my future bright.