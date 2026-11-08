Will we ever know the truth? Reactions to the recent Sampson County DA’s narrative concerning the justifiable shooting of Shawn West Jr. are reminders of the enduring American dilemma—finding for the Black man “a place consistent with the national heritage of freedom and equality.”

Black men continue to face many challenges in Sampson County and more broadly in North Carolina and the United States, and their negative portrayal by some in law enforcement is still a pervasive challenge facing them. According to civil rights lawyer Bryan Stevenson and the Equal Justice Initiative, the automatic association of Black individuals – particularly men—with criminality is a root legacy of slavery, lynching, and segregation. Locally, the Shawn West Jr. murder continues the historical narrative, detailing the way Black men have been framed in U.S. history – “either as symbols of resistance or as problem narratives.”

While White individuals make up the majority of the U.S. population, Black Americans are disproportionately represented in fatal officer-involved shootings relative to their share of the population, according to data compiled by the NAACP Criminal Justice Fact Sheet. Beyond lethal shootings, this bias is found as routine racial profiling and hyper-surveillance in public spaces, commercial stores and neighborhoods.

Unless things change, we will never know the truth and be kept in the dark when it comes to officer-involved shootings. Along with strict operational safeguards to prevent internal tampering or deletion, the NAACP strongly advocates for the public disclosure of police body-worn camera footage as a vital tool for ensuring community transparency, law enforcement accountability, and civil rights protections. Believing in a mandatory public release commitment, the NAACP also subscribes to the notion that any footage that captures police use of force must be made available to the public and the press upon request. Further, the NAACP believes timely access of the footage must be provided to the next of kin in cases involving police-related fatalities.

To be sure, as a nation, we’ve come a mighty long way. We know that progress has been made, realizing that America’s promise of true equality and equal justice remains “a glass half-full.”

As a society, after considering where some people live, how they look, how they dress, we sometimes view them as having less value, as Americans who don’t count as much. We tend to forget that America’s history has evolved from all demographic groups, enriching each other.

But, now more than ever, we ought to rededicate ourselves to making America live up to its creed, while continuing the American journey toward that “more perfect union.” In the words of civil rights icon John Lewis, “We must never, ever give up on our march toward complete freedom.”

Due to our nation’s history of slavery, Jim Crow, and racism, there is still a great need for reconciliation, dialogue and healing, ensuring that we continue to make progress on the question of race and justice, while continuing to develop bonds of community.